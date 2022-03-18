With warm weather starting to creep into the region this week, it’s getting us excited for the spring season.
For many baseball players, their 2022 journey got going on Monday with pitchers and catchers allowed to begin practicing across the state.
There are plenty of teams in Rutland County, and outside of it at Green Mountain and Springfield, that are excited to get going.
Here’s a sampling of intriguing matchups that caught my eye when I looked at baseball schedules for this season.
CVU at Rutland, 4/30
There’s no better way to test yourself than against the best of the best.
CVU has been that for Division I baseball over the last few seasons, as winners of two straight state titles.
This will be a good early-season challenge for Rutland to take on. The Raiders have some solid talent returning from last year’s club and even if they don’t leave Giorgetti with a win, competing against the Redhawks only helps them in the long run.
Bratt at Rutland, 5/19
Brattleboro is consistently among the best teams the state has to offer.
In last year’s visit to Giorgetti Field, the Colonels had their way with Rutland, so I’m sure the Raiders would want to flip that narrative this time around.
Fair Haven at OV, 4/26
These two clubs are consistently competitive no matter the personnel and are big rivals as the two Rutland County teams in Division II.
I think pitching could be really fun to watch in this one. I have no idea if it will work out this way, given who throws in games right before this, but it would be a lot of fun if Otter Valley threw its ace Fraser Pierpont against new Fair Haven pitcher Ethan Kelley.
The two were on opposing sides in American Legion ball last summer and shined.
BBA at OV, 4/14
Staying with the Otters, I like that they are testing themselves right out of the gate with Division I Burr and Burton Academy.
The Bulldogs aren’t many years removed from a D-I championship and are consistently among the best teams in the state.
This will only help Mike Howe’s OV club get a good early look at itself. The Otters opened with a Division I opponent last year too, against Rutland, and won that game. Can they do the same this year against a D-I club?
Proctor at MSJ, 5/3
These two clubs were in the middle of the pack in Division IV last year and played each other in the state quarterfinals, a game Proctor won at home.
I’m sure the Mounties will want to get their revenge and this early-season contest is their first chance to do so.
There are some key difference-makers in that playoff game that are gone, but many return, so I’d figure both clubs should be competitive this year.
WRV at Green Mt., 5/3
White River Valley has yet to lose a baseball game since becoming a school a few years ago. Will this be the year it finally happens?
Needless to say, this could be a tough matchup for Green Mountain. The Chieftains are no stranger to games like this, given their tendency to schedule elite opponents.
Green Mountain lost some key contributors from last year, but guys like Reid Hryckiewicz and Everett Mosher should make them plenty competitive.
MRU at Poultney, 5/26
This matchup pits two teams that are young and have new coaches against each other.
By this point in the season, both should have grown immensely and bought in to what new Mill River coach Neil Whitney and new Poultney coach Brian DeBonis are trying to do.
BF at Springfield, 5/14
This is a rivalry matchup, so emotions are bound to be high.
Bellows Falls has had a great year in boys sports and I’m thinking the baseball season will be no different.
This provides a nice late-season challenge for Springfield, a team that returns plenty of contributors in its own right.
