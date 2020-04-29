Brian Gallagher has been a rock for the Vermont Mountaineers since their inception in 2003.
The general manager is a master at spotting talent, and he’s also well-versed in the nuances of risk analysis.
Perhaps it was no shock Wednesday when Gallagher announced that the Mountaineers will not compete in the 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League. Although other teams are still shooting for a June 3 opener, Vermont became the first NECBL organization to cancel its season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Fans will have to wait at least a year before elite NCAA players return to Recreation Field, known as one of the premier ballparks in the league. Gallagher is still optimistic that the Mountaineers will be stronger than ever in 2021, but for now he’s erring on the side of caution while staring at a cloudy crystal ball for the summer.
Here are a handful of questions for Vermont’s GM as teams across the country continue to weigh their options:
TA: Were you closely monitoring what other leagues were doing after the coronavirus outbreak? And were you in contact with the other GMs?
Gallagher: “I did talk to a few of the GMs and there was a mixture of reactions. Some wanted to do a July season. And some were leaning more toward canceling. But at this point Vermont is really the only team that’s gone on record with, ‘Definitely not going to play this year.’ There’s probably other teams that are thinking that way. But as far as us having a vote and putting it to our board and having a decision made, we’ve done that. We did that on the 22nd of April. And we’re just going to stick to that regardless of what the rest of the teams do at this point.”
TA: Some states like Iowa never closed down. Is it fair to assume that they’re still on track and some of the midwestern leagues are still going to happen?
Gallagher: “I think that could happen with some of these leagues. I know that some of the leagues have already cancelled. I know there’s a league in California that’s cancelled. The Cape has cancelled. I think the New York Collegiate League, some teams have pulled out and some teams are holding out hope. But I don’t know realistically if that is going to happen either. I think they’re probably going to have a rude awakening at some point and have to pull the plug on it. I know there’s other teams and leagues considering what we’re doing. But it’s kind of a sporadic mess right now. Everybody is state to state. And to me, what makes this a really easy one is because we have six states and we have six governors. And any one governor could really say, ‘No, we’re not letting anyone commit without a 14-day quarantine.’ And that shuts down an entire season right there. And just the fact that there’s different spikes in different areas of New England. And you don’t want to put your players in that mess, and then bring it back to our community. It just doesn’t seem like a good option going forward.”
TA: And with the models, because Vermonters have been good at social distancing, there’s a chance that you could have breakouts later in the summer, right? It could be a perfect storm to have that.
Gallagher: “The way we look at it locally is if there’s one player who’s not contagious and then all of a sudden infects a host family. And then that’s obviously going to shut your entire season down. And you’ve now potentially risked host families and other players and community members at games. It’s just not worth the risk. We don’t want that on our conscience to have something bad happen and we could have prevented it. So this is our way of saying, ‘If everything turns out great and it clears out, that’s awesome.’ And if we look back because we cancelled prematurely, that’s OK. We can live with it. But if we went the other way and had somebody come in and then it didn’t work out, then it would be tough to live with that decision.”
TA: Right now people are talking about opening golf courses. But in terms of baseball, are there some things you can do that are physically distant — like workouts with pitchers and catchers?
Gallagher: “I think you could. I don’t know with the baseball, how if one person touches the ball and the catcher catches it, I’m not sure? I haven’t looked into that deeply. And then you’ve got a foul-ball situation and a little kid grabs a foul ball that the pitcher just touched, the catcher just touched, the umpire touches — I don’t know? It’s too crazy of a situation. There’s too many unknowns. And until it’s under control, I think it’s most responsible to do what we’re doing. And if it turns out to be that we were too quick to pull the trigger, then so be it. But if we’re slow to pull, and then all of a sudden something happens, you can’t put that back.”
TA: Was there ever any conversation about playing in front of either limited crowds or essentially no crowds like World Wrestling has done?
Gallagher: “At the league level that was brought up. It just seems to me like the reason we’re doing this is community baseball. So if you say you can’t have fans at a game, then why are you bringing players in to the community to live with host families — when the host families can’t go to the game? Or all those different things? And if you have to deal with the sanitation of wiping railings down every few minutes, and wiping down everything at the ballpark. To me, that means it’s not safe if you have to do all those things. And then there’s the orders from the governors. So you really don’t know when things are going to change. So to string these guys along and have them keep holding out hope — and then all of a sudden not come up? If they do have a chance to play in another section of the country, then I’d rather release their contracts now. And if they want to play, see if they can still play some place else where it’s safer. But just not to string this along for the community and for everybody else another several weeks before a decision is going to be made.”
TA: With a lot of the local summer camps, things are definitely up in the air. Was the writing on the wall with the Mountaineers baseball camp that it likely was not going to happen?
Gallagher: “Yeah, up until we decided on the season. If the players were here, we might have tried. It would have meant that it was safe enough to probably do the camps. But now with the players not there, we’re canceling all the summer camps as well and just returning the money. It’s just one of those things where everybody you hear of is canceling — from swimming pools to even some of the fall fairs are starting to cancel. Lancaster (N.H.) Fair has already cancelled it for Labor Day. And the Fourth of July celebrations in a lot of towns are being cancelled already. I’ve been watching all these different news sites saying, ‘OK, what’s cancelled in Vermont?’ Camp Ta-Kum-Ta has canceled their in-person camps and they’re just doing some virtual thing. It seems like you’d be the exception if you tried it. And to me, it just doesn’t seem like it’s worth the risk. My hope is we just plug along and do the best we can. We had a lot of costs — we had to order bats and hats and a lot of stuff. We’ll figure out how to make sure that gets paid off and then go into next season and hope that these businesses can recover too — that have been such good sponsors. They’re hurting right now — they’re laying off people and they’re in a tough situation too. It’s going to be tough coming back from this, but I’m sure we will.”
TA: And then there’s teams like Martha’s Vineyard or some of the other new teams that are just getting off the ground to begin with.
Gallagher: “Yeah, they’re one of the ones that’s really fighting for the right to play. And I just don’t know. Their whole island, I think, is in isolation or shut down right now.”
TA: A lot of those islands, especially closer to New York, don’t want people coming or going.
Gallagher: “Right. So to open up ferries and to start shuttling people back and forth just seems kind of stupid. I just don’t understand where they’re going with this. But they’re like, ‘Well, time is on our side. If we get to July 1, we should be OK.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but that’s assuming everything falls into place.’ And according to all the doctors and scientists, it’s probably not going to be July 1. So why put it off until then?”
