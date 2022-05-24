The triannual holiday of Pairings Monday is less than a week away, meaning the race for top seeds in Vermont high school baseball's four divisions is hotter than ever.
If there's one division where the top seed seems most up for grabs, it's Division II.
Spaulding and Lyndon have been the cream of the crop in D-II all season long and it's almost a foregone conclusion that the two will inhabit the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the state tournament.
But which side will be No. 1? Heading into Monday, the Crimson Tide and Vikings were separated by just 0.010 in the Vermont Principals' Association index points.
As fate would have it, Spaulding and Lyndon squared off on Monday in a game that will go a long way to deciding the top seed when pairings come out next week.
The Crimson Tide made a big statement beating the Vikings 11-3. If they win out, the No. 1 seed is as good as theirs.
Two-time defending Division I champion CVU has the inside track on the No. 1 seed in D-I with just one loss heading into the final week of the season and a solid advantage in index points.
The final week isn't without its challenges though. Colchester and Rice are both elite clubs with impressive wins, so the Redhawks will have to battle to lock up the top spot for the fourth season in a row.
One-loss Hazen has the inside track on the No. 1 seed in Division III and has bounced back nicely from its first loss two weeks ago against Spaulding, but similar to CVU, the final week of the regular season is no walk in the park.
Thetford Academy, a D-III state finalist last year, and the aforementioned elite Lyndon club are both on the schedule.
If Hazen were to stumble, a raging hot Bellows Falls team could sneak right in and grab the No. 1 seed from them. The Terriers have a tough week in their own right, playing higher division opponents, Hartford and Mount Anthony.
It would take quite the shakeup for Blue Mountain to fall off the No. 1 seed line in Division IV. The Bucks had a index point advantage of nearly a point coming into the week. If the wheels somehow fall off, rival White River Valley could swoop in and grab that spot.
Let's jump into the last installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings of this spring. Last week’s rankings are in parentheses and records and analysis are through Monday’s games.
1. CVU 11-1 (1). The Redhawks didn't hit the cover off the ball this week, but allowed just five runs across three games. Strong pitching is key this time of year.
2. Spaulding 12-1 (4). The Crimson Tide made a huge statement with their comfortable win against Lyndon on Monday. They look like the team to beat in Division II. A rivalry matchup with U-32 could be interesting on Tuesday, after these rankings were created.
3. Burr and Burton Academy 11-3 (2). The Bulldogs had a setback against Rutland but bounced back quite nicely against Mount Anthony. BBA had been scuffling a tad, so quality wins like that are huge.
4. Colchester 11-3 (5). The Lakers have been enjoying a dominant May. Colchester has won seven of eight games this month. The Lakers have been especially good in close contests.
5. Brattleboro 10-3 (7). The Colonels had a pair of dominant wins this past week, one of which coming against a strong Mount Anthony team.
6. Lyndon 12-2 (3). The Vikings finally tasted defeat when defending state champion U-32 knocked them off last Tuesday. They still look like a team poised to make it far in the state tournament, but there is plenty of depth around D-II.
7. Hazen 12-1 (9). The Wildcats inched closer to the No. 1 seed in Division III with a pair of wins his week. When your only loss is to Spaulding, things are going well. As mentioned, they have a tough final week.
8. Rice 8-5 (6). The Green Knights had a tough week losing a pair of games to strong Metro division opponents, but they finished it with a bang by blowing out Mount Mansfield on Saturday. They've proven they can play the best of the best tough as well.
9. Mount Abraham 10-4 (UR). The Eagles have been rolling as of late, winning eight straight games. If they win out, they're looking at a potential top-three seed in Division II.
10. Blue Mountain 11-0 (10). The Bucks have the inside track on the No. 1 seed in Division IV. Their boys basketball team just won a state title two months ago, could the baseball boys do the same?
On the bubble: U-32, Essex, Enosburg, Bellows Falls
THE TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. BBA; 3. Colchester; 4. Brattleboro; 5. Rice.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Lyndon; 3. Mount Abraham; 4. U-32; 5. Enosburg.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. Peoples Academy; 4. Green Mountain; 5. Thetford Academy.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. White River Valley; 3. Arlington; 4. Mount St. Joseph; 5. Rivendell.
