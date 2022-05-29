Winning one state title takes hard work. Grabbing two in a row is even harder. A third in a row? You’re getting into the dynasty conversation.
A pair of Vermont high school baseball teams are looking to do just that this playoff season.
Division I CVU and Division IV White River Valley both are trying to end their spring hoisting the championship trophy for the third straight year.
The Redhawks, who are the No. 1 seed in D-I for the fourth straight year, is no stranger to high expectations. No matter the sport, championship success is expected at the Hinesburg school.
This isn’t the first time CVU was in a position to win three straight D-I titles. The Redhawks won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, but bowed out in the state semifinals in 2014 to third-seeded Rice.
CVU surely wants to get job done this time around.
The last couple seasons White River Valley has been the definition of dominance.
In their first year as a school in 2019, the Wildcats went a perfect 18-0 en route to a Division III title. Last year in Division IV, White River Valley was perfect again, going 17-0 and dominating their way through the state tournament.
This year has clearly been the one with the adversity for the Wildcats. They’ve experienced defeat multiple times and won’t be the top seed in the D-IV tournament. How do they perform when all eyes aren’t fixated on them? It should be very interesting to see.
Surely, both clubs want to be back at Centennial Field, celebrating another title. Defending Division II champion U-32 and Division III champion Peoples feel the same way.
Division I
Favorites: No. 1 CVU and No. 2 Colchester. The Redhawks have dominant pitching which plays this time of year. They’ve allowed more than five runs just once. The Lakers have won nine of their last 10 and one of those wins was against CVU.
Dark Horse: No. 6 Rice. The Green Knights hold a win against Burr and Burton Academy and have played the top seeds competitively on multiple occasions.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 10 Rutland at No. 7 Burlington. The Raiders are coming in playing some of their best baseball of the season, winning three straight. The Seahorses are battle-tested, but certainly not an unbeatable team.
Longest trip: No. 9 MAU at No. 8 So. Burlington (2 hours, 36 minutes).
Fun fact: Burlington has the most Division I titles (12), but hasn’t won since 1984. Seven of their titles came before 1960.
Division II
Favorites: No. 1 Spaulding and No. 2 Lyndon. The Crimson Tide’s lone loss was well over a month ago. They’ve been dominant since with an offense that has scored in double figures 11 times. The Vikings have stumbled as of late, but were as dominant as they come for most of the regular season.
Dark Horse: No. 5 U-32. The Raiders lost by just two to Spaulding last week and have a good chunk of last year’s championship team back. Experience is a big thing this time of year and U-32 has it.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 11 Otter Valley at No. 6 Hartford. These teams know each other well as southern Vermont rivals. The Hurricanes have beaten OV twice, but both games were very competitive.
Longest trip: No. 15 Middlebury at No. 2 Lyndon Institute (2 hours, 18 minutes).
Fun fact: Springfield’s No. 7 seed is the highest seed for the Cosmos since they were seeded No. 5 in the 1994 Division I tournament.
Division III
Favorites: No. 1 Hazen, No. 2 Bellows Falls and No. 3 Peoples Academy. The Wildcats’ lone losses are to Spaulding and Thetford. The Terriers are amazing in close games and executed the fundamentals so well. The Wolves are the defending champions with a season fitting of the billing.
Dark Horse: No. 5 Green Mountain. Three of the Chieftains’ four losses were by two runs or less. If those go a different way, we may be talking about a top-seeded Green Mountain club.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 10 Vergennes at No. 7 Windsor. Both teams played tough schedules that will only help them this time of year. Their records don’t tell the story of how good they are.
Longest trip: No. 10 Vergennes at No. 7 Windsor (1 hour, 54 minutes).
Fun fact: This is the first time Hazen has had the No. 1 seed in the state tournament. The Wildcats’ best previous seed was when they were a No. 3 seed in the 1982 Division III tournament, where they won their lone state title.
Division IV
Favorites: No. 1 Blue Mountain and No. 2 White River Valley. The Bucks are the only baseball team in the state that has yet to lose. Don’t be surprised if they stay that way. The Wildcats are more battle-tested than they’ve ever been during their run of dominance.
Dark Horse: No. 5 Mount St. Joseph. The Mounties’ bats are tough tough to deal with for opposing pitching. They’ve scored 12 or more runs in three of their last five games.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 10 West Rutland at No. 7 Poultney. There are only two first-round matchups and this one pits two teams that have played each other twice against each other. Both matchups were tightly-contested contests during the regular season.
Longest trip: No. 9 Richford at No. 8 Proctor (2 hours, 36 minutes).
Fun fact: No. 5 Mount St. Joseph made five of its seven state finals trips in the 1940s, where they won all three of their state championships, the most recent being an 11-9 win against Cathedral in the 1949 D-I final.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.