Everything has led up to this. Hardware is on the line this weekend at Centennial Field as the state’s best high school baseball teams look to claim state championships.
There are familiar faces taking their seat at the table with teams like CVU, White River Valley and Blue Mountain and new arrivals like Mount Anthony and Arlington.
All have one goal in mind, hoisting the state championship trophy above their head.
Let’s take a look at the four finals matchups set for Centennial Field.
DIVISION I
Top-seeded CVU is no stranger to the Centennial stage. The Redhawks are making their third trip to the Division I state championship game in the last four seasons.
Their title game opponent is much-less used to this game. No. 3 Mount Anthony is making its first trip to the D-I finals since 2011, where the Patriots beat Rice 11-4.
CVU comes into the game on a roll, having won its last seven games since a two-game lull midway through the season. The Redhawks are a much less-experienced squad than they’ve been in recent seasons, but have quickly grown up.
Robbie Fragola had a four-hit day in CVU’s semifinal victory against Mount Mansfield. Chris Robinson earned the win on the mound for a Redhawks team that has held opponents to three runs or less 10 times.
MAU is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent memory and has won 16 of its last 17 games. The one loss during that stretch was a one-run defeat at the hands of Burr and Burton Academy.
The Patriots are very strong on the mound and at the plate. Connor Hannan was the winning pitcher in the semifinal win against South Burlington and Tanner Bushee homered in the game.
First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Centennial Field.
DIVISION II
The Milton baseball team knows it will be the underdog in Friday’s Division II state final at Centennial Field, but as of Thursday morning, the Yellowjackets didn’t know who their opponent would be.
Top-seeded Missisquoi Valley’s field was unplayable on Wednesday, pushing the Thunderbirds’ semifinal with No. 4 Peoples Academy to Thursday, after press time. The game was entering the third inning tied 1-1 when it was paused on Tuesday.
Missisquoi Valley has had a dominant season, entering the semifinal with a 16-1 mark. The Thunderbirds’ lone loss came at the hands of their potential state final opponent Milton, a one-run affair late in the season.
From the first pitch of this season, it looked like MVU might have something special on its hands, beating four D-I teams in its first five games.
Peoples Academy has been nearly as dominant with a 15-2 record. A lot of the talk around the Wolves is about their ace pitcher Ben Alekson, and rightfully so, given his standing as the newly-minted Gatorade Player of the Year, but Peoples has an offense that is dominant in its own right.
Over the last three games, Peoples has plated a total of 46 runs and the team has scored in double figures 12 times.
Milton will hope to slow down whichever offense it meets in the final. The Yellowjackets have done a great job of that as of late, allowing three or less runs in six of their last seven games.
They came up with key defensive plays in their semifinal win against Fair Haven as well. They’ll need all of that juju working for them to be crowned state champions.
First pitch of the final is at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, assuming it doesn’t get shifted due to the struggle to play the MVU-Peoples Academy semifinal.
DIVISION III
Chalk didn’t hold in Division III as No. 3 Thetford Academy and No. 5 White River Valley are set to battle for the state championship on Saturday.
The Wildcats are no stranger to the state championship stage. In every year of White River Valley’s existence as a school, the team has the state finals, whether it be in Division III or Division IV.
White River Valley had a surprise home game in the state semifinals when Vergennes knocked off top-seeded Hazen in the quarterfinals, but the Wildcats push a kibosh on the Commodores’ Cinderella hopes on Tuesday, winning 10-6.
Thetford made a statement on Tuesday, shutting out No. 2 seed Green Mountain, a team that’s only previous loss came to D-II Otter Valley.
The Panthers’ Xander Oshoniyi held down a very strong GM lineup and guys like Tommy Amber and Dempsey McGovern led the offensive charge with multiple RBIs.
First pitch is at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
DIVISION IV
Top-seeded Blue Mountain has been dominance personified this spring.
The Bucks’ only loss was to D-II contender Peoples Academy and they’ve racked up double-digit win after double-digit win. They’ve been mostly untouchable, no matter the division of the opponent they’ve played.
Evan Dennis was the winning pitcher in a semifinal victory against Stratton Mountain and Blue Mountain’s offense produced well, just as it has all season.
Blue Mountain is playing the role of Goliath in Saturday’s final. Playing the role of David is No. 6 Arlington.
The Eagles have pulled off two upset victories en route to the state finals. Over the weekend, Arlington held off a surging Leland & Gray squad and on Tuesday, they made a massive statement with a 14-run effort against No. 2 Proctor.
The team has come a long way from its 1-4 start to the spring. Cosby Lux has taken on the ace role. Guys like Cooper Jennings, who had a huge triple in the semifinal win, and many others have found their groove on offense.
It all equates to a team playing with a lot of confidence, but will it be enough to topple the giant that is Blue Mountain?
We’ll find out on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
