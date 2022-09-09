Special players make special plays. Rutland senior Jonah Bassett fits that description and he came up with play after play that fit the bill Friday night against the Seawolves at Alumni Field.
Bassett was an impossible cover for Seawolves defensive backs and came up with a big defensive play when RHS needed it the most, leading Rutland to a 34-21 win.
RHS held onto a slim 28-21 early in the fourth quarter after Seawolves quarterback Ahmed Diawara connected with Ty Larson for a 41-yard touchdown down the left side of the field.
After Rutland turned it over on downs on the ensuing drive, deep in the red zone, RHS had to come up with a defensive stand.
With the Seawolves backed up inside their own 5, the visitors couldn’t get anything going. A fake punt that didn’t pick up first down-yardage on fourth down and set Rutland up perfectly. A few plays later RHS quarterback Eli Pockette took a keeper from two yards out for a touchdown.
The Seawolves had a chance to cut the lead down, but Bassett came up with an interception that effectively sealed the game.
On offense, Bassett hauled in 18 catches for 212 yards on a night he won’t soon forget.
Bassett made his impact felt right off the bat hauling in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Pockette on the opening drive.
The Sewaolves tied it later in the first quarter on a 3-yard connection between Nick Kelly and Miles Goldsmith, but Rutland came back with a great pass from Pockette rolling to his right to Tyler Weatherhogg for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.
Jayden Graham added to the Rutland lead early in the second quarter, punching it on the ground from a yard out and RHS extended the lead with another Pockette-Bassett connection.
Bassett ran a perfect slant route and made a diving catch in the end zone to secure the touchdown.
The Seawolves got a touchdown back on 36-yard connection between Kelly and Hunter Johnson, the final score until the fourth quarter.
Pockette threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns for Rutland. He also picked up 57 yards on the ground. Jaheim Hughes and Jayden Graham both had more than 40 rushing yards as well.
The Seawolves used Kelly and Diawara at quarterback Kelly passed for 80 yards and Diawara passed for 47. Diawara also had 61 rushing yards, 55 of which coming in the second half. Taysean Metz had 51 rushing yards and Sam Parris had 50.
Rutland (2-0) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Friday. The Seawolves (0-2) host CVU on Friday.
