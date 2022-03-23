Rutland High graduate Zach Bates has known controversy and adversity.
He began his American Legion baseball career by playing for Rutland Post 31.
He was not happy with being limited to pitching at Post 31. He desperately wanted to be a position player when not on the mound.
That is why he switched allegiances, playing for Post 31’s Rutland County rival Lakes Region after Post 31 granted him a waiver.
He pitched and played multiple other positions with Lakes Region.
He seems certain that when he played his first game after moving over to Lakes Region that was thrown at in his first at-bat.
“The pitch went behind me,” he said.
A shouting match between Bates and the Rutland dugout ensued.
Bates said the edge to the personal part of the rivalry dulled the next year. There was mutual respect and the rivalry materialized into a healthy one that still stirred the passions of players and fans.
It remains one of American legion baseball’s great rivalries.
Rutland and Bates’ Lakes Region team played a memorable game in the American Legion State Tournament on CVU’s field. The Lakers got behind but mounted a comeback that sent the game to extra innings and Rutland won with a thrilling finish.
Bates played four years of varsity baseball at Rutland High for coach Matt Bloomer.
When it came time to looking for a place to play college baseball he visited Siena, Keene State, Franklin Pierce, SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Canton. He selected SUNY Canton.
“It was a hard choice,” Bates said.
Then came the adversity. It was adversity that every athlete experienced at the time. Bates and his Canton teammates were on their spring trip in Fort Myers, Florida when COVID hit.
“That is when it all started. We still had a couple of games to play but we had to come back home,” Bates said.
That was the end. The remainder of his freshman season was wiped out by the virus.
It lingered into next year when the Roos played an abbreviated schedule.
“There was no spring trip which sucked,” Bates said.
He opted not to go back to Canton, New York and play this season. Only six credits shy of graduating, he is taking the two courses at home online while working full time at the Vermont Country Store’s warehouse in North Clarendon.
His major is Business Administration.
But he sees baseball in his future, if not as a player as a coach.
The NCAA’s COVID rules mean he has all four years of eligibility for baseball remaining though he said it will likely not mean returning to Canton.
“I am not ruling anything out,” Bates said.
A more likely scenario will find him coaching in the game.
“Coaching will definitely be in my future,” Bates said. “There is no doubt that I will be coaching.”
Bates thinks back to where it all began, growing up in Proctor before moving to Rutland. His father Ken would pitch to him and catch his pitches at the town’s youth league complex on Elm Street. When it got dark, Ken would pull the car up, shine the headlights onto the diamond and they would play on.
“I credit a lot of my success to my father,” Bates said.
He embraced all of his years in baseball. The Lakes Region seasons were especially valuable because his head coach was Adam Greenlese, a very successful pitcher at Castleton University.
“I learned tons from him,” Bates said.
Greenlese preferred having Bates on his team than facing him when he pitched for Post 31.
“He gave you that sidearm view that the guys never got to see,” Greenlese said.
He found Bates a joy to coach.
“He was receptive to anything that I said,” Greenlese said.
“He loved to compete. I think he would be a great coach.”
No matter the uniform — the red and blue of Rutland Post 31, the bright red of Rutland High, the black and gold and then the Carolina blue of Lakes Region or the green, gold and blue of the Roos, baseball has been a special journey for Zach Bates, colored by ups and downs.
That journey all began down on Elm Street in Proctor. But Bates seems certain it is not over yet.
