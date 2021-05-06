PROCTOR — In the first inning of the Proctor baseball team’s game against rival West Rutland on Thursday, the Phantoms looked like a team that hadn’t played in 10 days. Luckily, the rust didn’t take long to wear off.
Proctor’s bats came alive in the second inning and the Phantoms cruised to a 13-3 win in five innings against the Golden Horde.
After a first inning where they flied out twice and were picked off on an attempted steal, Proctor locked in in a big way in its second at-bats.
West Rutland left-hander Tim Blanchard walked Bryson Bourn to start the inning and following a strikeout of Brennon Crossmon, the floodgates opened.
Blanchard walked three more batters, before Conner McKearin and Cam Cannucci singled to load the bases. Up came No. 3 hitter Cam Richardson, who smoked a line drive into the right-center gap that bounced toward the wall, clearing the bases for a triple.
Proctor had already tied the game, so the three-run triple gave the Phantoms a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Bourn and Crossmon put the finishes touches on the eight-run inning with an RBI apiece.
The inning would be the end of Blanchard’s outing as the hard-throwing Caden Reed spelled him in the third inning.
That response was essential because it masked a start that wasn’t pretty for Proctor.
West Rutland, playing in just its third game in five years, put pressure on Proctor to make plays in the first inning and the Phantoms didn’t live up to the task. McKearin hit Garrett Owens with a pitch and then shortstop Richardson misplayed a tough fly ball that took him into the outfield.
Another hit by pitch and an error kept the the Horde rolling and the lone hit of the inning, from Noah Olson, drove in a run. Just like that Westside was up 3-0 on its arch rivals.
The positives are becoming more plentiful for the Golden Horde as they get more experience. Their first win still eludes them, but game by game, the improvement is evident.
“We’re just getting better. This is our third game in five years,” said West Rutland coach Mark Trepanier. “We’re still finding where everybody goes and how things work.”
With a five-run cushion through two, the Phantoms kept adding on. Proctor scored two in the third inning with McKearin scoring on a wild pitch and Jacob Patch scoring on a Cannucci fielder’s choice.
Control issues bit Reed in the fourth, walking four guys and two more scored. The game ended on a walk-off Bourn sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Proctor had no qualms about taking the extra base, stealing all game long and even grabbing an extra bag on some walks. Coach Patch wanted his team to be aggressive and force the inexperienced Horde to throw the ball around and make plays.
“On the basepaths, we’re a fast team, so we’re going to run,” Patch said. “I think that ignites us. We put the ball in play and put pressure on them. (West Rutland) is a younger team.”
McKearin’s first inning struggles were a distant memory when the game ended. He commanded the strike zone the rest of the way in what was his first ever start.
“He doesn’t throw hard, but it’s a huge shot in the arm for us when we’ve got back to back games,” Patch said. “It saves our aces for MSJ (on Friday). I was really happy with that.”
McKearin allowed just three hits, and outside of the first inning, his defense did the job behind him. Fellow senior first-year ballplayer Crossmon made a couple really nice plays moving to his left at third that saved balls from squeaking into the outfield.
Proctor (2-3) is at MSJ on Friday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch at St. Peter’s Field. West Rutland (0-3) hosts Poultney on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
