BRANDON — With just one goal in two losses, Burr and Burton coach Barb Micelli juggled her lineup for Tuesday’s Southern Vermont League field hockey game at Otter Valley.
The result: three goals and a victory.
Annabelle Gray scored her first varsity goal just 38 seconds into sudden death in a 3-2 win. Riley Callen had her second assist to set up the game-winner in a game where, oddly, all the goals were scored within the first six minutes of each half and the OT session.
“I’m thrilled,” said Micelli, who moved Gray forward as one of the changes to her formation. “I’m very happy with how the kids turned it around. These girls work hard and they deserved it.”
The 1-2 Bulldogs play on artificial turf and were greeted by a grass surface that was pretty fast. BBA also practices on grass to prepare for contests like this one and the Bulldogs’ new lineup, which allows them to transition better, did not suffer for it.
Gray, who narrowly missed breaking through in a game last year, scored into the right side of the cage past Ellie Ross (eight saves).
Otter Valley fell to 1-1.
BBA scored its first two goals at 2:46 and 4:17 of the first half and the Otters scored their goals at 1:06 and 2:02 of the second. Each side dominated a half, BBA in the first and OV in the second.
“I would like to take back the first five minutes,” said OV coach Stacy Edmunds, whose team was outnumbered: BBA used a handful of subs while OV is basically an 11-person varsity with seven players competing in JV.
“I saw some really good things and I think we dominated. But we’re still working the kinks out. This is our second game and a lot of teams are playing their third and fourth.”
One of BBA’s strengths is its team quickness and the Bulldogs used that to work down the wings and keep the Otters on their heels early. After a couple of quick OV runs at BBA keeper Hannah Callen, the Bulldogs gained control and had numerous long occupations in the Otter end.
That script pretty much flipped after the intermission.
BBA’s Celsey McMahon scored first with an assist from Riley Callen and Perrin Marion upped it to 2-0 from Aiden Wojtach.
They narrowly missed making it 3-0 in the final minute, when Ross thwarted Katie Crabtree with a diving save.
At halftime, Edmunds talked to her team about getting back to fundamentals and the results were immediate. OV made plays in the first half but did not seem to follow up, but the Otters went hard from end to end in the last 30 minutes.
Ryleigh LaPorte and Alia Edmunds tied the score less than a minute apart, Edmunds assisting LaPorte and Alice Keith assisting Edmunds. Keith was a sparkplug for the Otters with her quickness and good stickwork to lead thrusts down the right side.
“We do have talent,” Edmunds said. “I have confidence in our team. Sometimes you learn more from a loss than a victory.”
OV kept Hannah Callen hustling in the aftermath of the two goals, forcing her to make saves close in. BBA countered to force a diving save by Ross.
Edmunds called a timeout with 11:24 left and OV charged back out and had several good opportunities, including a ball across the goalmouth that came tantalizingly close to sneaking inside the far left post, and another instance where Ryleigh LaPorte’s shot was deflected wide by the defense.
The Otters packed five successive penalty corners into the waning minutes of regulation but the best they could muster was a shot by Keith that Callen covered.
The Otters finished with 10 corners to BBA’s four.
OV will visit Rutland on Saturday while BBA will host Woodstock on Friday.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
