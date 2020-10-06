The crutch. The leg brace. And The Voice. Always The Voice.
That was Rutland High senior Gianna Pezzetti exhorting her team for all she was worth in the Raiders’ 2-1 loss to Burr and Burton Academy in Tuesday’s field hockey game.
Pezzetti went down with an injury two minutes into the first game of the season, an injury that has her out for the entire season but determined to make it back onto the lacrosse field this spring.
“I have always been like that. On or off the field, I am cheering on my teammates,” Pezzetti said.
“It (Pezzetti’s injury) is really detrimental to us,” Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said. “We miss her up front and we have had to make some adjustments. And we miss her enthusiasm.”
The Raiders don’t have her enthusiasm on the field but she supplies tons of it from her spot on the sideline.
“She gets us all excited,” Poljacik said.
The 3-1 Bulldogs fell behind 1-0 with 2:22 left in the first quarter when Rutland’s Mary Sutton scored from somewhere within a mass of players in front of BBA goalie Hannah Callen.
There’s little question the Raiders came into this game as the underdog but the early lead sparked them.
“That gave us a lot of energy the rest of the half,” Poljacik said.
Rutland’s Alexis Patterson made a nice run in trying to get a pad goal for the Raiders but Callen flew out of the goal to break up a threatening looking play.
The Bulldogs had a wealth of pressure of their own in that opening quarter as is indicated by the fact BBA’s Katie Crabtree took six corners in that 15-minute span.
Goals shortly before the half can be back-breakers and BBA got one. Abby Farrington scored with 1:57 left to send the teams into the half deadlocked.
The game-winner came with 8:54 left in the third quarter. Crabtree scored it with Celsey McMahon earning the assist.
Both teams had some forays into the circle in the fourth quarter. Ella Lowkes and Alyssa Kennedy made clutch defensive plays to end one of BBA’s more serious runs.
RHS goalie Jess Ebbighausen also came up with some big saves to give the Raiders a chance.
“I thought Jess played very well today and Jenna Sunderland is always strong for us at midfield,” Poljacik said.
Alexis Patterson was determined to lift the Raiders into an overtime and made several nice runs from her forward spot.
“She wanted it,” Poljacik said of Patterson.
The Bulldogs play all their home games on turf but work hard to prepare for the natural grass they nearly always see on the road.
“It’s a big change. We practice on grass quite a bit,” BBA coach Barb Miceli said.
Callen played in the net for the first, third and fourth quarter and MacLean Thuermer was in the goal for the second stanza.
“I thought both of our goalies had some great saves,” Miceli said.
Miceli also praised Efremia Geralis, Annabelle Gray, Riley Callen and Arden Wojtach.
“They were so solid at midfield,” Miceli said.
The bench was a major difference.
Poljacik lamented the Raiders’ lack of depth, but Miceli saw the bench as one of her team’s strengths.
“We have really strong subs. The level doesn’t drop off when they go in,” Miceli said.
She will look to that bench to help wear down Woodstock when the Wasps come to Manchester on Thursday.
It was Senior Day at RHS and the members of the Class of 2021 were introduced to the fans at halftime. They were: Sunderland, Pezzetti, Lowkes, Hannah Solimano, Sutton, Luci Horrocks, Emma Notte, Patterson and Ebbighausen.
The 0-3 Raiders are off until Bellows Falls comes to town on Tuesday.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.