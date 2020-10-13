FAIR HAVEN — Burr and Burton football coach Tom McCoy preaches to his team that in the 7-on-7 game, mistakes can be amplified.
In BBA’s 20-7 win against Fair Haven, there weren’t a ton of mistakes to point to.
“One or two mistakes and you lose the game. It’s different. The interceptions are huge, so you have to be really careful,” McCoy said.
Bulldogs quarterback Will Addington threw two interceptions, both to Kohlby Murray, but neither one came back to bite him. The first one came in the red zone with BBA on the Fair Haven 5-yard line and the other came on a Hail Mary pass to end the half.
Addington threw for 238 yards, while freshman quarterback Jack McCoy had 153 yards.
While there were a few big plays by both sides, neither defense was giving up yards easily.
There were a handful of times when offenses were forced into a fourth down decision and both teams chose to go for it in many of those crucial spots.
Coach McCoy had confidence in his offense to come through in those moments and they did multiple times. That allowed them to continue drives and drain valuable time off the clock with a lead. Fair Haven had the moxie to do the same, but failed in a couple of those spots.
“(Burr and Burton) had the confidence to go for it at any point on the field,” said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill. “I think we stopped them once on fourth down.”
“We talked to the kids that when you have an opportunity to make a play, it’s more important now than ever to make the play,” coach McCoy said. “Those 3rd-and-shorts, 4th-and shorts, I don’t know if you’re gaining a lot to punt. I think the possession is more important because there’s so few.”
BBA came out of the gate strong with a long first drive led by Jack McCoy. He drove the Bulldogs down field and to the Fair Haven 3. After a pair of incompletions, the freshman found Dustin Joseph for a score.
Following a failed BBA point after attempt, the Slaters responded quickly with a drive of their own. The quick-hitting Slaters offense was humming and Evan Reed’s connection with Luke Williams put Fair Haven on the BBA 5. On the next play, Reed found Owen Loughan as the Slaters grabbed their only lead of the day, 7-6.
Both defenses stepped up, forcing the opposing offense into 3-and-outs near the end the first quarter, but the Bulldogs struck quick from there.
Jack McCoy connected with Patrick Szkutak for a 25-yard gain in the final minute of the first and Addington picked up right where the freshman left off.
A 28-yard gain to John Cowperthwaite got BBA well into Fair Haven territory and the Bulldogs completed seven more passes from there to grab the lead on a 1-yard grab by Sal DeRita.
Following that drive, Fair Haven moved the ball near midfield, but stalled out a bit. After an incompletion on third down, the Slaters went for a 4th-and-5 and quarterback Sawyer Ramey couldn’t connect on the pass.
Murray had the first of his two interceptions on the next drive, but a 3-and-out by the Slaters didn’t allow them to capitalize.
BBA scored on its first drive out of the half with Jack McCoy and Szkutak connecting from 21 yards.
After a turnover on downs from both sides, and deep in the fourth quarter, Fair Haven had to look for the home run pass. On their own 49, Ramey looked deep, but was intercepted by Trevor Greene, the final dagger for the Slaters.
BBA bottled up Fair Haven receivers all night long. Evan Reed’s 24-yard completion in the first quarter was the longest play of the night for the Slaters.
The Bulldogs made sure Fair Haven’s speedy slot receivers couldn’t get a ton of space as well.
“We really hurt them last time we played them on the crossing routes and they were better on defending those tonight,” Hill said. “They took their two best athletes and locked them up on our two best athletes.”
BBA is 5-1 and hosts Middlebury on Saturday, while Fair Haven is 3-2 and hosts Mill River on Friday.
