The Burr and Burton Academy football team has fond memories of playing on Rutland High School’s Alumni Field turf.
In 2018, the Bulldogs had a record-breaking offensive output in the Division II state championship game against Fair Haven, and a year later, BBA became the first team in state history to win a Division II title and then a Division I title the next year, beating St. Johnsbury.
It’s safe to say the Alumni Field turf pellets have been kind to the Bulldogs and they were once again Friday night, as BBA cruised to a 48-14 win against host Rutland.
The Bulldogs scored on the sixth play of their opening drive on a 42-yard connection between Jack McCoy and Conor McMahon down the left side.
BBA’s James Tudor picked off an Eli Pockette on a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage early in the second quarter and two plays later McCoy and McMahon connected again for a 9-yard touchdown.
While Rutland struggled to get anything going, the Bulldogs kept adding on. A beautiful floating ball by McCoy found running back Michael Crabtree for a 20-yard score.
Late in the half, McCoy uncorked a pass to Nate Smilko and Smilko came down with a catch in congested coverage, taking it all the way to the house for a 75-yard score. It was that kind of day for the Bulldogs.
“We got beat in every phase of the game and it has to start with me,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “I need to do a better job coaching and everybody just needs to step it up. It starts (Saturday) morning.”
BBA led 27-0 at the half and added on with three more touchdowns after the break, two coming on toss plays to Crabtree and one on a 3-yard rush by Carl LaVallee.
Rutland broke through on its opening drive of the second half with Jonah Bassett breaking off a 65-yard touchdown run. RHS got its second touchdown in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass by Pockette to Bassett.
Pockette threw for 138 yards and Bassett had 92 yards receiving. Bassett rushed for 82 yards and running back Haiden Jones, a transfer from BBA to Rutland, had 72 yards on the ground.
For BBA, McCoy had 193 yards passing and the fourth touchdowns. Smilko had 80 yards receiving and McMahon had 73 yards receiving.
Crabtree rushed for 177 yards. LaVallee had 63 yards rushing, all in the second half.
“It was big plays, nothing too fancy,” said BBA coach Tom McCoy of BBA’s key to success on Friday. “We just tried to take advantage of what they were giving us and we were pretty disciplined. It was a balanced attack and the kids did a great job protecting for Jack and making holes for Michael to run through.”
The multitude of weapons for the Bulldogs can give teams fits. Whether it’s McCoy’s dual-threat nature under center, Crabtree’s running or the many receiving weapons like McMahon, Smilko and Trevor Greene, teams can’t key in on one guy.
“You have to have more weapon. We’re fortunate that we have a lot of athletic kids on our team,” McCoy said. “We try to do our best to get those guys the ball and figure out what the best match is.”
Burr and Burton hopes to make a return trip to Alumni Field in the second week of November. There’s a lot of football to play before then, but the Bulldogs look primed for a special season.
“This is a great atmosphere and it’s special for the coaching staff because we won that D-I championship here,” coach McCoy said. “(Rutland) always have a great crowd. Rutland has a strong program. I really enjoy coming up here and playing.”
BBA (3-0) hosts Hartford at Taylor Field next Saturday. Rutland (2-1) is at Middlebury on Friday.
