Burr and Burton Academy's Sadie Stefanak scored less than a minute into sudden death overtime for a 14-13 victory over Rutland in a classic at Alumni Field.
"When we came out of the timeout (after regulation time), there was the realization that this is the game or not," Stefanak said.
"I was going to hand it off to Tatum (Sands) but then I saw the gap so I shot it."
Her shot was a low slingshot type of serve that saw her stick start near the ground and come up with an arc. It is something that the sophomore has added to her arsenal this season.
Rutland, after coming out on the short end of an 18-9 score against the Bulldogs in Manchester, quickly served notice that things would be different this time.
The Raiders won the opening draw control and Loretta Cooley scored the first of her four goals for a 1-0 lead.
That was just the beginning. Fired up, they whisked to a 6-1 lead with Camryn Kinsman scoring two of the goals, Loretta Cooley notching her second and Kathryn Moore and Allison Rice adding on to build that 6-1 advantage.
The Bulldogs answered in a big way to pull even at 6-6 with Paige Samuelson getting two of the scores including the tying one.
The Raiders flipped the switch, took the game over and went into halftime with an 11-8 lead.
But it was the Bulldogs who went into the intermission on a high as the result of only 5.5 seconds before the halftime horn.
Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said he felt it was even more impressive that his team answered after BBA tied the game at 6-6 than the 6-1 run was at the game's beginning.
Addison Hubert's goal was a big one at the time because it bumped Rutland's lead to 9-7 when it seemed as though the pad goal would never come.
The Raiders started the second half in the same fashion they did the first one. Loretta Cooley and then Karsyn Bellomo, with a nice run from midfield, notched the first two goals after the break to extend the Raiders' lead to 13-8.
It can be a game of runs and the Bulldogs had the last one. They scored the final five goals in regulation time with Sands netting a couple of them.
That set the stage for the overtime and Stafanak's heroics, the goal coming 53 seconds into the three-minute OT stanza.
It was Samuelson scoring the tying goal with 1:59 remaining to send the game into overtime. That was her fifth goal of the day.
Following Samuelson in BBA's scoring parade were Stefanak and Sands with three apiece and Grace McDonald and Gray with single goals. Brooke Weber contributed two assists.
Following Cooley's four-goal explosion for the Raiders were Moore with three and Kinsman and Bellomo with two each. Rice and Hubert tacked on single goals.
Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin had some key saves to keep the Raiders in the lead.
"Olivia had some very good saves today," Zmurko said.
"Every time that we play Rutland it is a battle," Stefanak said. "They are athletic and always well-coached."
Bellomo was a handful for BBA with her sprints upfield with the ball.
"That was your best game of the year," Zmurko told Bellomo.
"We came out hard and we really wanted it," Bellomo said of the difference between Tuesday's contest and the nine-goal loss at BBA.
"But you just have to keep your foot on the pedal."
Zmurko called the Bulldogs "the best team we have played."
The victory hiked the Bulldogs' record to 9-2 and dropped Rutland to 8-4.
"This year I added that (low, slingshot serve) and I am still not completely confident in it," Stafanak said.
She was confident enough to use it in the biggest moment of the game.
