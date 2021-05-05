Rain pelted the Alumni Field turf as the lone undefeated teams left in Division I girls lacrosse, Burr and Burton and Rutland, did battle with the stakes as high as ever.
Fifty minutes couldn’t decide a winner, but 51 minutes and some change did the trick.
BBA junior Tatum Sands made the trip back down Route 7 a happy one, scoring on a beautiful underhand shot with 1:49 left in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 win against their Southern Vermont League rivals.
BBA improved to 8-0, while the Ravens fell to 5-1.
“(Tatum) is so smooth,” said Bulldogs coach Ken Stefanak. “We design some stuff around her at times and we let her play freely as well. Our middies up top work really well together and she’s been a great goal scorer this year for us.”
Sands led the Bulldogs with four goals.
Rutland was inches away from taking home the win in regulation. The game was tied 6-6 with more than five minutes left and stayed that way for a while. On a free shot with less than 10 seconds left, Karsyn Bellomo spotted Makieya Hendrickson cutting backside and the senior scored.
The Ravens were elated, but the elation didn’t last long. A stick check was called and after examination of the stick pocket, the goal was called off.
“Sticks get loose with the wet weather,” said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko.
Just as expected in a battle of two undefeated clubs, there wasn’t much that was going to separate the Bulldogs and Ravens on Wednesday. Momentum was traded back and forth and it was all about who could squeak out that extra play to get over the top.
“We knew this was going to be a battle,” Stefanak said. “We knew they played very tough defensively and they’ve scored a lot of goals this year, so our plan was to try and keep it low scoring and tight. It was a battle all the way.”
Undefeated duel for not, it’s always intense when these rivals meet. The girls soccer match played on the same field during the fall went to overtime as well, the Bulldogs winning that one too.
“It’s a rivalry game. Even if one team was coming in winless, it’s still a rivalry game,” Zmurko said.
BBA took the lead quickly in the first half with Paige Samuelson scoring 40 seconds in. Sands extended the lead with 17:34 to play on a free shot and Alair Powers scored with 8:08 left in the half to put the Bulldogs in control, up three.
Rutland outshot BBA in that early stretch, but BBA goalie Lola Herzog came up with some big saves to keep the Ravens off the scoreboard.
The Ravens finally broke through with 6:45 left in the half. A foul set up Kendra Sabotka for a free shot, which she buried past Herzog.
Rutland carried the momentum on and a nice feed from Kathryn Moore set up Hendrickson for a transition score. Hendrickson wasn’t done, scoring on a free shot 29 seconds later.
The second half was as tight as they come. Karsyn Bellomo set up Hendrickson with a great pass into the heart of the BBA defense that resulted in a go-ahead goal.
BBA grabbed the next two tallies with Samuelson scoring on a free shot and Sands using an underhand shot to put the Bulldogs ahead.
A Sabotka whiparound goal cutting in from the back of the net tied it again, before Sands buried a highlight-real score, shooting from over her back shoulder. Another Moore-Hendrickson connection resulted Hendrickson’s fourth goal and got to the 6-6 score that held until the end of regulation.
Both side routinely score in double figures, so defense was critical in Wednesday’s contest. Nobody shined brighter defensively than the two goalies, Herzog for BBA and Olivia Calvin for Rutland.
Herzog made 11 saves and Calvin had nine.
With the conditions doing them no favors, both goalies stepped up in the most crucial times.
“Olivia has played awesome the whole year and she continues to impress me each day,” Zmurko said. “Their goalie made some great saves too.”
“In this kind of weather, it’s hard to get off good shots,” Stefanak said. “Rutland has a great crashing defense. Both goalies did keep their teams in the game.”
Rutland looks to bounce back from its first defeat, playing Saturday at Spaulding. BBA hosts Woodstock on Saturday.
