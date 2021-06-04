The Fourth of July is a festive holiday. It’s that and a little more for Burr and Burton Academy graduate Georgia Lord. It is the day she leaves for Tokyo to work with NBC at the Olympic Games.
Lord, who has played on two NCAA Division III national championship soccer teams at Williams College, had an idea she might like to have something in sports as a career. That idea crystallized while working at a campus position in the sports information office.
Burlington’s Madison Feeney, a Williams soccer teammate, told Lord that she was leaving the position in Sports Information Director’s Dick Quinn’s office and thought Lord might be interested.
She was interested and soon became enamored of the work that included writing and designing game programs, creating record books and making videos.
“I loved the atmosphere when working in sports. It is such a fun work place,” Lord said.
It didn’t take Quinn long to notice that Lord had a proclivity for engaging with people as well as a passion for the job.
“She was so invested from the beginning. She is very bright and personable. She didn’t treat it like a campus job,” Quinn said. “The people at NBC were so impressed with her.”
Her soccer coach at Burr and Burton Suzanne Mears is not surprised in the least at Quinn’s endorsement.
“She was the type of kid who always gave her whole self in anything she did,” Mears said.
The winter of her junior year (2020), Lord secured an internship with NBC Sports in Stamford, Connecticut. She was a runner for the production control room for NHL games, English Premier League games, Pro Football Talk and FIS Skiing.
“I got to see what each position in the control room does. I had to get up at 4 in the morning and sometimes at 1 or 2, but it was definitely worth it,” Lord said.
She had already learned by that time that she had gotten the job with NBC for the Olympic Games.
“I asked DQ (Quinn) if he knew anyone with NBC Olympics and DQ knows anyone and everyone,” Lord said.
She found out the exciting news that she would be on the network’s Olympic team in December of 2019 but the 2020 Games were, of course, postponed by COVID.
COVID nixed many things for many people including the Williams College soccer season.
Lord made the best of the situation. She went back to Burr and Burton to help Mears coach the girls soccer team.
“She has done so much for me. I was so happy to be able to give back,” Lord said. “It took me back to my high school days.”
“It was nice to have her on the sideline with me,” Mears said.
Playing on national championship teams for the Ephs gave Lord another dimension to bring to her old high school team.
“She has a wealth of knowledge that she was able to bring to my teams and to myself,” Mears said.
“We were able to use certain drills that she brought and certain game tactics. She brought a lot insight to the team.”
July 4 will be here in a blink, but before Lord departs for Tokyo, she has a full calendar.
She is coaching the Under-12 Fusion soccer team in Manchester and is playing on the Fusion team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
The Fusion opened the season last week in Colonie, New York against the New York Shockers, battling to a scoreless tie. Lord was impressed with the game environment.
“I never experienced an atmosphere like that even in college,” Lord said. “There were so many people and the drums were going.”
She doesn’t know what to expect for the home opener on Sunday at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
“I have talked to a lot of people around town who are excited about our team,” she said.
She is having a great time playing for Fusion coach John O’Connor, the Castleton University men’s soccer coach.
“Everyone is getting along very well. He is very detail-oriented and playing for him is a blast,” Lord said.
Game time for the home game with Westchester United on Sunday is 5 p.m.
Lord returns from Tokyo on Aug. 13 and will find herself preparing for her own college season, her last hurrah at Williams.
Most importantly, she will be back with a beefier resume as she charts her career path toward a dream job.
