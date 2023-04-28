There is a reason that Burr and Burton Academy's Nick O'Donnell earned the title of No. 1 player in the state last year at the high school individual tournament. His uncommon blend of finesse and power was evident during Friday's boys tennis match at the Whites courts as the Bulldogs edged Rutland 4-3.
O'Donnell defeated Giuseppe Marchese in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1.
O'Donnell has the goal of repeating in the individual tournament but he also believes BBA can make some noise as a team in that tournament.
"I think this is the best team that we have had since I have been at Burr and Burton," O'Donnell said.
The Bulldogs are off to a strong start at 3-0 and have two victories over Brattleboro.
"We had not beaten Brattleboro the last two years," O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell grew up with the game.
"I played a lot of tennis when I was young, taking lessons with my Dad. And then I really got into it when I was 14," he said.
An outstanding student, he has his eyes on some prestigious academic colleges including Columbia.
"I would not play varsity tennis there but I am hoping to play club tennis," O'Donnell said.
Rutland's Eli Rosi endured a marathon match, coming up just short against left-hander Cristo Buckley who prevailed 6-2, 4-6. 10-3. It was approaching 2 hours when it ended.
"You have to adjust because you want to hit it to his backhand so you have to hit it the other side," Rosi said of playing against a left-hander.
Graham Seidner got Rutland a victory in No. 3 singles in dominating fashion. He defeated Jorge Muro-Sanchez 6-1, 6-0.
"My serve was definitely on today," Seidner said. "I was also placing the ball well on the court."
Robin Rushing got RHS a victory, 6-1-6-0, over Max Michael at No. 4 singles and Tanner Ciufu earned Rutland's third win in the No. 5 singles slot.
Ciufo had to work for a 6-0, 1-6, 10-7 triumph over Luas Arrington.
Endurance was one of Ciufu's trump cards. He said he was still just as strong during the tiebreaker.
The Bulldogs swept the doubles competition. Wyatt Tuff and Aidan Marchandini had to gut out the win against a great effort by Rutland's Ben Cerretta and Tom Goldberg. The BBA tandem won 5-7, 6-2, 11-9.
BBA's Kyle Southworth and Guillermo Burosa had an easier time in their match, downing Jack Beach and Dietrich Caler 6-1, 6-2.
Rutland coach Rob Purdy is looking forward to seeing how much Marchese can push O'Donnell in a second meeting in late May.
"I think Giuseppe would have been better prepared for O'Donnell had he not missed the match against St. Johnsbury," Purdy said. "I think today was an eye-opener for him at No. 1."
Purdy said he was happy with the play of all of his singles players.
"Singles was solid. We need to work on the doubles but we will get there," Purdy said. "We will get better."
The road to getting better begins on Tuesday when city rival Mount St. Joseph comes to the Whites courts. Rutland takes a 3-2 record into that match.
Burr and Burton coach Justin Tegen will be getting the Bulldogs ready for a home match against Hartford on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.