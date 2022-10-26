There wasn't much that separated the Rutland and Burr and Burton Academy boys soccer teams in their two regular season matchups and little could separate them in the standings, either.
The two squared off in a No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup in the opening round of the Division I playoffs Wednesday night, so the assumption would be that another tight one was on tap at Alumni Field.
BBA had other plans. The ninth-seeded Bulldogs controlled play from the start and cruised to a 4-1 win, advancing to the D-I quarterfinals and a date with No. 1 seed South Burlington.
"It's been a battle with Rutland all season, so we know that they're a talented team," said Bulldogs junior Austin Cox. "I think we showed what we could do tonight."
From the opening whistle, BBA showed how relentless its attack could be. The Bulldogs put a ton of pressure on the Rutland backs early and often, getting loads of shots off in the opening stretch.
"We usually start slow and today we really came out hard," said BBA back Max Brownlee.
The Bulldogs' attack produced tons of chances, but Rutland keeper Colin Rider wasn't going to make their job easy. The freshman made a bulk of his 20 saves in the opening half.
He had a handful of really quality saves midway through the half, tipping a ball ticketed for the net over the cross bar.
Rutland could keep BBA from busting down the door in the first half, but it wouldn't have such luck after the break.
Taylor Harrington got the Bulldogs on the board less than seven minutes into the second half, scoring top shelf off a nice serve into the box from Carson Brown.
Kelly Moran extended the lead three minutes later, burying a rebound on the left post.
BBA upped the lead midway through the half when Moran played a beautiful ball on a free kick from the left side that Andrew Claire headed home.
There was a stretch late in the season where finishing eluded the Bulldogs. Before BBA's 3-2 win to end the regular season, the Bulldogs had been held scoreless for four straight games.
"We've lost a lot a lot of games this season because we haven't been able to capitalize and be clinical in the final third," Cox said. "Tonight, we were able to to do it."
"BBA was much more direct than we expected them to be, so maybe that put us off a little bit," said Rutland coach Ben Black.
RHS got a sliver of hope with 13:53 to play, when Brock Quillan let a rocket rip from about 25 yards out that put Rutland on the board.
But the hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed when Matthew Read made a run up the middle of the defense to score off a Nahui Navarrete pass with less 10 minutes left.
BBA improved to 7-7-1 with the win with its quarterfinal against the Wolves set for Saturday at 2 p.m.
Rutland finishes the season with a 5-9-1 mark. It was a bitter pill to swallow falling in the opening round of the playoffs, but RHS took strides this year it is certainly proud of.
Whether it was the multiple more wins or the winning record in Southern Vermont League play, among other things, positive steps were taken for the future.
"Those are signs that we look to. We're looking from improvement from year to year and over the course of a season," Black said. "These guys achieved that, so that's a really positive thing."
The groundwork has been laid for the future, which is something seniors Quillan, Giuseppe Marchese, William Alexander, Eli Rosi, Jarett Kelley, Samuel Paskevich and Robin Rushing can take from their final high school game.
