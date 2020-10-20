Tuesday night’s 3-2 double overtime game against Burr and Burton resulted in a tick in the Rutland girls soccer team’s loss column, but it proved a point that these Raiders aren’t to be taken lightly.
Rutland had perennial Division I powerhouse BBA on the ropes, but the experienced Bulldogs proved their mettle, pulling out the win.
Eighty minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner, and heck, 90 minutes couldn’t do the trick either.
It was late in the second overtime period that BBA senior Julia Brand gave Bulldog fans a happy return trip down Route 7. Brand got loose and forced Rutland keeper Kathryn Moore off her line. She got behind the goalie and tapped the ball in for the winner.
The goal was her second of the day, as she scored the equalizing goal with 11 minutes to play in regulation.
“(Julia) played her heart out tonight,” said BBA coach Suzanne Mears. “That’s the definition of leaving every single thing on the field. She won every single 50-50. She fought so hard.”
It was a tough end to one of the best efforts the 4-3 Raiders have had all year, but sticking with an elite team like the Bulldogs is a big boost heading toward the playoffs.
“From the first whistle to the last whistle, we played so much better than our first meeting with BBA,” said Lori McClallen. “To be able to keep coming back, you have to have some mental resiliency and they had that tonight. I can’t be any more proud of the way they played.”
Rutland came out of the gate fast and put a ton of pressure on the BBA back line. In the opening minutes, the Raiders already had four corner kicks, but had nothing to show for it.
Rutland broke through with 31:13 left in the first half when sophomore defender Mackenzie McLaughlin got a pass from Elise Lidstone and took a perfect strike that floated over BBA keeper Carol Herbert’s right shoulder and into the left side of the net.
The Bulldogs evened possession after the goal, but Rutland kept pressing for some insurance.
The senior Herbert showed her three-year starting experience midway through the half, moving in multiple directions to stop a pair of chances right around the goal line.
For Mears, it’s something she’s seen from her captain throughout her high school career.
“Time and time again, Carol is able to come up big for us,” Mears said. “She owns her box and she makes saves you don’t think most keepers are going to.”
BBA sophomore Charlotte Connolly continued her breakout season with a goal midway through the half. She showed patience on a run with a Rutland defender on her hip. Connolly chose the perfect time and put a soft strike on the ball and into the right side of the net.
Connolly got free a few times to test the Raider backs, but was kept off the board otherwise. Sophomore Karsyn Bellomo drew the defensive assignment and played well.
“It was a great effort out of (Karsyn) to contain one of their best players. She’s a goal scorer and (Karsyn) held her off tonight,” McClallen said.
The game went into the half squared at 1-1 and stayed that way for a while.
Moore made some great plays to keep the game tied as the Bulldogs pressed for the go-ahead score. One of her better saves came on a perfect corner kick to the near post that she dove out and thwarted before it could get dangerous.
“(Kathryn) played fantastic. She has some quality saves,” McClallen said. “I think our defense was much more organized than we were earlier in the season.”
Kendra Sabotka used her speed on a run midway through the half and forced Herbert off her line, putting Rutland ahead. Bellomo had the assist on the play.
Brand scored for the Bulldogs 11 minutes later to score the final goal before the second overtime game-winner.
BBA was coming off its lone loss of the year, a 5-0 loss to unbeaten CVU. It felt good to respond on the second night of a back-to-back.
“We started the first half with no momentum and we couldn’t connect, so we bounced back. Rutland gave us a heck of a game,” Mears said.
BBA is 6-1 and hosts Brattleboro on Thursday. Rutland is 4-3 and finishes the regular season at Mill River on Friday.
