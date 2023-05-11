The Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team is a Division I state championship contender. The Bulldogs have made statement after statement showing just how viable their chances are to make a trip to the state title game for the third time in four seasons.
BBA is undefeated against teams that call the Green Mountain State home and most of the games haven't been particularly close, with a two-goal win against Essex as the biggest challenge to the Bulldogs' dominance.
Thursday afternoon's game against rival Rutland wasn't going to change that narrative. BBA pulled away in the second half and cruised to a 17-5 win at Alumni Field.
Rutland and BBA have played many an instant classic in the past and this one had the early earmarks of that type of game.
The teams traded momentum throughout most of the opening half with no side leading by more than two goals.
Rutland's Mia Marsh scored on a bouncing shot that got the deficit down to one with about five minutes left in the half, but that would be the end of RHS keeping it close with the Bulldogs.
BBA scored a trio goals in the final two minutes of the first half to have a big boost of momentum going into the half and that carried over into the second half.
The Bulldogs won draw control after draw control and the ball lived in their end for most of the half. With the draws adding up, so did the goals.
An assortment of girls got in on the scoring act as BBA put the game well out of reach, pushing the game into running time for the final eight and a half minutes.
"I liked that we pushed it out to a four-goal lead going into halftime," said Bulldogs coach Ken Stefanak. "I told the girls winning draws is going to be key now. Melissa King, a freshman, came in and started winning draws for us and winning possession.
"We really just focused on steadying the offense, taking our time and not getting into a running match to try and build on that four-goal lead."
Brooke Weber, Mai-Lis Edwards and Piper Morgan had four goals apiece for BBA. King and Paige Samuelson had two goals, while Josie Powers added one.
There was plenty for Rutland coach Matt Zmurko to like from the opening-half effort. His team hung right with BBA, they kept possession fairly even and they limited scoring opportunities.
Unfortunately, those things didn't carry over into the second half.
"Everything good we did in the first half, we didn't do in the second half," Zmurko said. "We didn't get draws and we didn't possess the ball.
"The effort was there. In the second half, we just didn't have the depth. We played really good up until 23 minutes in the first half, but then the wheels kind of came off the bus."
Rutland had just three shots in the second, all three coming within the final 10 minutes of play. Karsyn Bellomo had RHS's only goal of the second half, on a nice side arm shot in front of the net.
Loretta Cooley did the bulk of Rutland's offensive damage early in the first half, where she scored all three of her goals.
Her patented roll back around the crease was a tough thing to contain, but BBA did a great job of limiting her chances as the opening half progressed.
"We're all familiar with each other. We know (Loretta) is really good on the crease and the roll back," Stefanak said. "We made some adjustments to push out hard and get some slides to come in and help.
"Karsyn is really dangerous too. We focused on her a lot."
BBA (9-1) looks to keep it rolling on Saturday, hosting Woodstock. Rutland (5-5) hosts Brattleboro the same day.
