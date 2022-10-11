WILLISTON — For the third straight year, it was the Burr and Burton Academy girls golf team hoisting the Division I team state championship hardware.
The duo of Kaylie Porter and Grace McDonald led the Bulldogs to the team victory on Tuesday at Williston Golf Club, carding a 49-over between them.
CVU’s team of Ryan Sleeper and Megan Rexford gave BBA a tough challenge, finishing three strokes back at 52-over.
Mount Mansfield’s Namo Seibert ran away with Division I individual medalist honors for the second straight year. Seibert shot a 5-over 77 beating her competition by nine strokes.
Seibert had her best showing on the 12th hole, which she birdied, and she racked up nine pars.
BBA’s Porter, a former D-I medalist, took the runner-up position for the second straight year, shooting 14-over. Porter birdied the 18th hole and had nine pars.
CVU’s Ryan Sleeper was six strokes off Porter’s pace at 20-over, with North Country’s Cora Nadeau (28-over) and St. Johnsbury’s Charlotte Ng (29-over) rounding out the top five individuals.
While it was the same faces atop the Division I mountain, a new face rose to the top of the Division II mountain.
Rice earned its first girls golf team title in program history, shooting a 46-over among its top golfers Taylor Moulton and Lillian Collins. The 2021 state champions Northfield finished in second, 13 strokes back at 59-over with their duo of Taylor Baroffio and Mary Yacavoni.
Fair Haven, Otter Valley and Peoples Academy rounded out the top five.
Moulton earned D-II medalist honors, shooting 15-over. Moulton birdied the sixth hole.
Last year’s medalist Paige Oakes, of U-32, finished in second at 20-over. Oakes didn’t card any birdies, but she did have eight pars. Tied with Oakes at 20-over was Harwood’s Jordan Hunter.
Long Trail’s Alyssa Gallo (21-over) and Thetford Academy’s Madison Mousley (22-over) rounded out the top five.
Otter Valley’s Elena Politano improved upon her position from last year, taking sixth individually in her senior season. She shot 25-over.
DIVISION I
INDIVIDUAL
Namo Seibert, Mt. Mansfield, 77 Kaylie Porter, BBA, 86 Ryan Sleeper, CVU, 92 Cora Nadeau, No. Country, 100 Charlotte Ng, St. Johnsbury, 101 Megan Rexford, CVU, 104 CB Stackpole-McGrath, CVU, 105 Jillian Del Treco, Essex, 106 Grace McDonald, BBA, 107 Maddie Tulkop, Burlington, 108 Elsse Ayer, CVU, 108 Taylor Larose, So. Burlington, 109 Amelia Tobin, BBA, 110 Kirby King, Missisquoi, 116 Sophie Guenther, Essex, 117 Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans, 117 Jayna Kett, So. Burlington, 121 Acadia Petrie, Colchester, 131 Lorelai Bastress, St. Johnsbury, 136 Lona Davis, Essex, 138 Clare Monahan, BBA, 138 Bridget Simone, So. Burlington, 138 Brooke Rainville, Missisquoi, 139 Lilla Fitzpatrick, Burlington, 141 Audrey Willigier, So. Burlington, 152 Ava Schneider, Essex, 153 Meredith Jackson, Burlington, 211
TEAM
Burr and Burton, 193 CVU, 196 Essex, 223 So. Burlington, 230 St. Johnsbury, 237
DIVISION II
INDIVIDUAL
Taylor Moulton, Rice, 87 Paige Oakes, U-32, 92 Jordan Hunter, Harwood, 92 Alyssa Gallo, Long Trail, 93 Madison Mousley, Thetford, 94 Elena Politano, Otter Valley, 97 Taylor Baroffio, Northfield, 101 Mary Yacavoni, Northfield, 102 Grace Marroquin, Rice, 103 Lillian Collins, Rice, 103 Paige Moorby, Northfield, 107 Maddie Egan, Fair Haven, 112 Sophia Ashford, Northfield, 114 Katie Privie, Peoples Academy, 115 Izzy Cole, Fair Haven, 117 Tori McNamara, Woodstock, 120 Josephine Chauvin, Rice, 122 Emma Courtemanche, Peoples Academy, 125 Lillian Olson, Milton, 127 Bailey Ingalls, Lake Region, 134 Anna Lee, Otter Valley, 135 Ebba Sjolander, Peoples Academy, 136 Norah Heikel, Winooski, 136
TEAM
Rice, 190 Northfield, 203 Fair Haven, 229 Otter Valley, 232 Peoples Academy, 240
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
