WILLISTON — For the third straight year, it was the Burr and Burton Academy girls golf team hoisting the Division I team state championship hardware.
The duo of Kaylie Porter and Grace McDonald led the Bulldogs to the team victory on Tuesday at Williston Golf Club, carding a 49-over between them.
CVU's team of Ryan Sleeper and Megan Rexford gave BBA a tough challenge, finishing three strokes back at 52-over.
Mount Mansfield's Namo Seibert ran away with Division I individual medalist honors for the second straight year. Seibert shot a 5-over 77 beating her competition by nine strokes.
Seibert had her best showing on the 12th hole, which she birdied, and she racked up nine pars.
BBA's Porter, a former D-I medalist, took the runner-up position for the second straight year, shooting 14-over. Porter birdied the 18th hole and had nine pars.
CVU's Ryan Sleeper was six strokes off Porter's pace at 20-over, with North Country's Cora Nadeau (28-over) and St. Johnsbury's Charlotte Ng (29-over) rounding out the top five individuals.
While it was the same faces atop the Division I mountain, a new face rose to the top of the Division II mountain.
Rice earned its first girls golf team title in program history, shooting a 46-over among its top golfers Taylor Moulton and Lillian Collins. The 2021 state champions Northfield finished in second, 13 strokes back at 59-over with their duo of Taylor Baroffio and Mary Yacavoni.
Fair Haven, Otter Valley and Peoples Academy rounded out the top five.
Moulton earned D-II medalist honors, shooting 15-over. Moulton birdied the sixth hole.
Last year's medalist Paige Oakes, of U-32, finished in second at 20-over. Oakes didn't card any birdies, but she did have eight pars. Tied with Oakes at 20-over was Harwood's Jordan Hunter.
Long Trail's Alyssa Gallo (21-over) and Thetford Academy's Madison Mousley (22-over) rounded out the top five.
Otter Valley's Elena Politano improved upon her position from last year, taking sixth individually in her senior season. She shot 25-over.
