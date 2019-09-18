The traditional medalist prize at the Rutland High School Invitational is a Wiffle Ball set. Lots of them have stayed in Rutland over the years with the long line of superior players churned out by that program.
This year it's headed to Manchester.
Burr and Burton's Ben Swinarton shot a 9-over par 79, which did the trick on Wednesday in the triangular match between coach Paul Kelly's Bulldogs, Hartford and host Rutland at Rutland Country Club.
Hartford won the team title, 365-367 over BBA with Rutland, the defending champion, finishing at 382.
But individually, it was Swinarton's day, besting the 82 of Hartford's Brady Hathorn.
Rutland was led by Billy Latkin with his 87.
It was Swinarton's best round ever at Rutland, where fast greens can turn a score south in a hurry.
"I have definitely learned that you want to keep the ball below the hole on all of these greens," Swinarton said.
Ironically, the best putt the BBA senior made all round might have been from above the hole on the 13th, where he leaked in a downhill 10-footer to save his par.
"Ben's been struggling with his putting," said Kelly, "and for him to putt well here ... it's a good day for him. He needed that."
The best work Swinarton did, however, might have come from his pitching wedge. His tee ball went right and behind the tall evergreens that line the farthest stretch of the first hole. He hit pitching wedge over the trees to 20 feet of the pin and made par.
Likewise on the ninth hole after another tee shot leaked right. The wedge was already dialed in from 135 yards and Swinarton went to it again, over the fourth tee and the trees beyond with a blind effort that ended up 10 feet from the hole.
Swinarton hopes to be playing competitive golf in college next year and has been in contact with some schools in New York.
He turned a plus-4 39 and was looking at a mid-70s score before playing his last three holes at plus-4.
But he still gets the Wiffle bat.
"It's been quite a few years since someone besides a Rutland player has won the bat, but this year it goes to Manchester," said the smiling Kelly.
Swinarton was the only BBA player to better 90 and, with Jared Vanderpot following Hathorn with an 88, the Hurricanes took the team title.
The scores
Hartford (365): Hathorn 39-44-83; Vanderpot 43-45-88; Joseph Barwood 48-47-95; Logan Raymond 44-55-99.
Burr and Burton (367): Swinarton 39-40-7; Quinn Murnaghan 44-50-94; Ben Ario 45-48-93; Nick O'Donnell 51-50-101.
Rutland (382): Latkin 41-46-87; Dillon Moore 44-55-99; Ethan Schmidt 41-49-90; Jason Ryan 51-55-106.
