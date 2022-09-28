The early portion of a game can dictate a lot, serving to demoralize the opposition while lifting your own spirit. Qwynn Humphrey scored two goals within the first 9:32 of the game and that was the springboard to Burr and Burton Academy's 4-0 victory over Rutland in Wednesday's field hockey game.
"I think it is always important to start off strong and to get off on a good note," Humphrey said.
Humphrey said a fast start is something that the Bulldogs have shown a penchant for this season.
Humphrey's first score came just 1:35 into the game and was assisted by Kaelin Downey.
Her next one came with 9:32 left in the first quarter.
The Rutlanders pushed hard to get back in the game in the early minutes of the second stanza. Lauren Solimano pushed some balls into the circle and Arikka Patorti unloaded a couple of shots.
The teams went to halftime with the score still 2-0.
Rutland came onto the field after the half with a purpose. Perry showed some nice stick work with a run deep in the circle only to have BBA goalie Delana Underwood kick it back out.
Ryleigh Hughes made another solid run into the circle for Rutland and Brea Larock and Elle Molalley linked some passes for another Rutland scoring threat.
When Rutland came to the bench for a timeout, Rutland coach Kayla Ploof told her players, "That was a much better start to the second half."
But the Bulldogs did find the net once in that third quarter with Piper Morgan doing the honors.
Sierra McDermott made an intense run on Underwood at the start of the fourth quarter.
McDermott came over to field hockey as a first-time senior after running cross country.
"Sierra had a good game today," Ploof said.
But the only goal of the fourth quarter came off the stick of Alexandra Faucher with Karina Edwards picking up the assist. It came with 1:15 remaining.
Faucher's goal was but a small slice of her contributions. She made runs into the circle that showcased elite stick work and also sent dangerous crosses across the goal area.
"She has got great skills out there," BBA coach Barb Miceli said.
Miceli felt that her Bulldogs played much better defense than in the earlier meeting with Rutland on the turf field in Manchester, a 2-0 victory for BBA.
"We played more offense today. That was a positive," Ploof said. "We are knocking on the door but we just can't finish.
"That is our goal in the next game, to score. We are going to keep knocking."
If the 0-6-1 Rutlanders do break through with a goal in the next game, they will earn it. It will be an imposing foe coming to Rutland on Friday, Bellows Falls, one of the top teams in the state.
The Bulldogs had a 12-5 edge in corners and outshot Rutland 16-4.
Cosgrove was under fire as many of the 16 shots were of the threatening variety and Cosgrove responded with an outstanding game.
"Emma had some nice saves," said Ploof who also praised Perry for a strong game, both on offense and defense.
"Jillian is always there," Ploof said.
Kathryn Crabtree was an igniter for BBA's attack, setting things up from the perimeter with pinpoint passes or energetic runs.
Burr and Burton will take a 5-2 record into Friday's road game against Division II titan Hartford.
