Legendary professional wrestler Ric Flair once said, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” Right now, Burr and Burton is ‘the man’ in Vermont high school football.
The defending Division I champions are picking right up where they left off from last season and it earns them the No. 1 spot in this season’s first Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings.
Granted, the 7-on-7 touch football game is much different than its conventional 11-on-11 tackle counterpart, but the general premise remains the same – put the ball in the the end zone.
The Bulldogs have done a ton of that through three games. BBA is averaging 42 points through three 7-on-7 games.
Gone is their Gatorade player of the year quarterback Joey McCoy, but his younger brother Jack McCoy has been very impressive in his freshman campaign under center.
The Bulldogs have a nice test coming up against a veteran Mount Anthony bunch, who always plays their arch rivals tough, but BBA has shown it’s up for most challenges.
BBA is one of a handful of teams that have impressed early on. Let’s take a look at where some of those clubs stack up.
(records after Oct. 6 games)
1. Burr and Burton (3-0) — The Bulldogs had their biggest test against an athletic Fair Haven bunch this past Saturday and still won by 15 points. They’ll be tough to knock off.
2. St. Johnsbury (2-0) — The Hilltoppers inched out a win against a strong North Country group and followed it up by beating Spaulding.
3. Essex (2-0) — The Hornets are averaging 42 points per game, including a 50-point effort against Mount Abraham. Five of Essex’s last six games are against D-I opponents, so that will tell a lot about the Hornets.
4. Fair Haven (2-1) — The Slaters had a comeback win against rival Rutland on Tuesday, which was their second win over a Division I opponent this year. Fair Haven hung around in its loss to top-seeded BBA, also a D-I school, as well.
5. Rutland (3-1) — The Raiders were rolling in their early season, before the loss to Fair Haven. Against Poultney and Mill River, Rutland’s offense led the way and the defense did the trick against Mount Anthony.
6. North Country (3-1) — This team can score. Led by Jack Young’s excellent quarterback play, the Falcons are putting up points in bunches. A rematch with St. Johnsbury, the only team to beat them, looms on Saturday.
7. Hartford (2-1) – The Canes won what has been deemed ‘The Fog Bowl’ against Bellows Falls and beat the Terriers earlier in the season. An opening day loss to Windsor is the only blip on their resume.
8. CVU (3-0) – The Redhawks had a 7-6 win over D-I Colchester. CVU took care of business in games against lower division opponents as well.
9. Colchester (3-1) – The Lakers have won games against a pair of winless D-I opponents, while falling to CVU. We probably won’t know until Colchester’s final stretch of games what to make of them.
10. Mount Anthony (1-1) – The upperclassmen-laden Patriots were dominant at home against a solid D-III Otter Valley team and it took overtime for Rutland to outlast them. A matchup with arch rival BBA presents MAU’s biggest test.
On the bubble: Middlebury (2-1), BHS/SBHS (2-1), Brattleboro (3-1), Rice (2-0), Windsor (2-1).
