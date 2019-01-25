The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team had one whale of a comeback in them. Unfortunately, the Mounties needed another one and fell 82-67 to Burr and Burton Academy on Friday night.
It appeared as though the Bulldogs were poised to bury the Mounties, leading 23-12 after the opening quarter and then 29-12.
Then, the Mounties caught fire, connecting on seven 3-point field goals in the second quarter alone, to go into halftime in a 35-35 tie.
“We were allowing them to get too many offensive rebounds in that second quarter and then they would pull it back out and make the 3,” BBA point guard Thomas Baker said. “At halftime we talked about doing a better job rebounding and closing on the shooter.”
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau credited Andre Prunty and Joey Giancola for igniting that second-quarter uprising.
“They started the fire, Andre Prunty by making three 3s and Joey Giancola with his defense.”
The Mounties’ second quarter blitz had them looking much the way they did when they obliterated Mount Anthony earlier at home.
After the Bulldogs hiked their lead to 29-12 on consecutive 3-point field goals by Colby Leary and Aiden Francom, the Mounties went to town. Prunty started a 10-0 run with one of his treys.
Logan Montilla then drove for a bucket and nailed a 3 on the next possession.
That 8-0 run compelled BBA coach Eric Green to call a timeout.
Prunty meshed another 3 out of the timeout and Maddox Traynor made two more quick 3s to draw the Mounties within 35-32.
Then, with the most dramatic play of the night, Montilla beat the halftime buzzer with a very long 3-pointer and the Mounties went to the locker room even and with a ton of momentum.
The Mounties got the lead on a 3-pointer by Logan Starling, 44-41.
But the lead evaporated quickly from there. When Baker nailed a 3-pointer it swelled a BBA lead to 55-44 and with 2:13 remaining in the third, Charbonneau called a timeout.
Montilla led all scorers with 27 points and four 3-pointers but MSJ fans got a scare with 1:23 left in the third quarter when he was fouled hard going to the hoop and remained on the floor a brief time.He stayed in the game, making one his two free throws to slice the lead ro eight.
But the Bulldogs extended that advantage to 63-48 by the end of the third stanza and the Mounties never threatened again.
BBA defeated the Mounties 57-40 in the season opener in Manchester.
“This game was quite a bit different. We were in control the whole way down there,” Baker said. “They have gotten better and I think we have, too.”
The Bulldogs are on a roll after a 2-2 start. They have won seven of their last eight games.
“I am proud of my guys for the way they came back in the second quarter,” Charbonneau said.
“Seven 3s in one quarter. Not many teams do that,” Green said. “But I like the way we played except for that quarter. MSJ can shoot and we knew that.
“I think everyone knows that we both want to push the tempo.”
The Mounties are 6-4 and will try to get back on track when Rivendell Academy comes to Rutland on Wednesday.
The Division I Bulldogs are 9-3.
“They key for us is transition defense and getting back,” Charbonneau said. “BBA is a big team.”
Much of that size comes in the 6-foot-7 package that is William Frank. He was a tough matchup underneath and he finished with 14 points.
Patrick Forstmann led the Bulldogs with 19, Jake Nicholson had 16, Baker 12 and Francomb nine.
Following Montilla in scoring for the Mounties was Traynor with 12 on the strength of three 3s. Prunty had nine on his three treys. Leo Carranza was again strong on the boards and set up teammates with his deft interior passing.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
