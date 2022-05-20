The Rutland boys tennis team had hopes of jumping over the .500 mark for the first time this season, but rival Burr and Burton Academy had other plans.
The Bulldogs finished off a season sweep of the Raiders, winning 4-3 at White Memorial Park Friday afternoon.
BBA effectively locked up the win after grabbing the victory in No. 1 doubles. That match was the only one of the day to need a 10-point tiebreaker.
The Bulldogs' team of Max Michael and Aiden Mirchandani comfortably won the first set 6-2, but the Rutland team of Zak Arshad and Jack Beach battled back in the second set to win 6-4.
Arshad and Beach were on the brink of victory in the 10-point tiebreaker, but a late run by the BBA duo made it 10-8 clinched the win and the match for the Bulldogs.
"What I noticed about that match is that (Max and Aiden) were really working together," said BBA coach Peter McNealus. "Even if they were losing points, they were still giving fist bumps."
Rutland coach Rob Purdy thought his duo needed a little bit more urgency in that match.
"They were playing on their back foot," Purdy said.
Purdy was very impressed with the effort from his No. 2 doubles team of Sebastian Pell and Tanner Ciufu. The duo complements each other well. Pell is more of the tactical force, while Ciufu is the power force.
"Sebastian just keeps Tanner honest," said Purdy with a chuckle. "That's why he's such a good golfer too. He has the head and he's positive. He's a winner. He keeps Tanner focused and driven."
Pell and Ciufu had a dogfight on their hands with the Bulldogs duo of Ian Jewett and Moritz Vonhof in the first set. The match was tied 6-6 and the Rutland duo inched out an 8-6 win in the tiebreak.
Pell and Ciufu had a more dominant effort in the second set winning 6-1.
Rutland got its other two wins at No. 2 singles from Graham Seidner and from No. 3 singles player Eli Rosi.
Seidner was dominant in the first set winning 6-1 against Cristo Buckley, but had to scrap for the second set winning in a tiebreaker.
Being on the losing end is something Buckley isn't used to, so McNealus was happy to see the fight he had in the second set.
"It was a slow start for him. He almost got it all together in the second," McNealus said. "The Rutland player was strong today and handled him. They played last time and Cristo beat him. (Graham) improved so much in the last few weeks, which is a nod to Rob."
Eli Rosi had a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win for Rutland at No. 3 singles against Blake Allen.
Nick O'Donnell has had a very strong season for BBA at No. 1 singles and Friday was no different. He settled in quickly against Zach Nelson and cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win.
"He's been working on his game the last few years, so at this part in the season, he's finding his groove," McNealus said. "He's getting ready for individuals."
BBA's Lucas Villanova had to work for the win at No. 4 singles against Robin Rushing, but won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
"Robin has been playing solid," Purdy said. "(Lucas) just slowed everything down and controlled the match."
Tom Goldberg played in his first match ever at No. 5 singles in place of Ben Cerreta, who wasn't present on Friday. Goldberg fell 6-0, 6-0 to Lucas Arrington.
Rutland dropped to 4-5 with the loss and BBA improved to 8-4.
