KILLINGTON — It is said that no two snowflakes are alike. The skiing backgrounds of the high school racers at Thursday's slalom race at Pico might not have been quite that diverse but they covered a wide range.
Rutland High freshman girl Ally Cerreta said she has been skiing since "age 2 or 3."
Thetford Academy boys racer Isaac Yukica said he has only been ski racing for two years.
Cerreta comes from a family passionate about skiing through generations.
Yukica's family is more readily associated with football.
Isaac and Oliver Yukica — both members of the Thetford ski team — are the grandsons of the legendary Joe Yukica who won 111 games as the head coach at New Hampshire, Boston College and Dartmouth.
"While I have only been ski racing two years, I really do like it," Isaac said. "I'd like to get better at it. I think it is my favorite sport."
The team honors belonged to Burr and Burton Academy. The Manchester school swept the competition, winning the boys race with a score of 18 to the 25 posted by the second-place Woodstock. It was the same deal in the girls race where the Wasps edged Burr and Burton 27-19.
Rutland placed third in the boys and girls races and Thetford came home fourth in each.
The individual honors were captured by Woodstock's Chloe Masillo in the girls race with Burr and Burton's Knight Okie taking the top spot in the boys competition.
Masillo had the best time in both runs and yet skiing is not her favorite sport.
"Soccer," she answered without hesitation when asked.
Masillo's combined times for the two runs was 1:15.22, putting her well ahead of Burr and Burton's Alex Faucher's 1:19.72.
Allie Vogelien, skiing as an independent, was third at 1:19.94 and Otter Valley Union High School student Ella Brytowski, also skiing as independent, nailed down the fourth spot with her combined time of 1:20.27.
Like Masillo, Brytowski is also outstanding on the soccer field.
Unlike Masillo, she is not sure which is her favorite.
"I just don't know. I love them both," Brytowski said.
Since Otter Valley has no alpine team, she trains with the Mount St. Joseph team and has to make some sacrifices.
"I have to miss some of my classes at Otter Valley," Brytowski said.
The Rutland boys contingent is a strong team with a lot of promise and ushered in the season a week ago by winning the meet against the same teams at Saskadena Six in Pomfret.
But this was not to be Rutland's day. Missed gates and a couple of mistakes did them in but the Rutland boys are feeling confident that they can make a splash this season when the Southern Districts roll around at Pico and the State Meet at Burke.
Rutland's Sawyer Nelson placed fifth and Jackson Gilmond (eighth). Sebastian Pell came home 10th to give Rutland three skiers in the top 10.
Burr and Burton, however, had three finish in the top four — race winner Knight Okie, Robi Sumner in second and Andrew Maneggia in fourth.
"I think we have a great chance," Rutland's Kyle Harned said. "We have a lot of the same guys back and we have a couple of new guys (Gilman and Eli Rosi) who can get top-10 finishes."
"I think we have a good chance to do something. We have a lot of really good young skiers so the future looks bright as well," sophomore Sebastian Pell said.
David Franzoni was the only skier representing Mount St. Joseph on this day and placed 13th in the field of 29.
"I'd like to go to States again," Franzoni said.
The Rutland boys team boasts considerable depth with a lot of talent among its 12 skiers.
The RHS girls squad does not have that luxury with only four skiers.
They did, however, get two of them in the top 10 with Ady Kinsman finishing eighth and Lauren Solimano 10th.
"We have a new freshman (Cerreta) who is pretty solid but we have not had a lot of time on snow yet," Kinsman said. "I think that once we get going that we'll be good."
The skiers seemed to like the course and conditions.
"It is a really straight course. There aren't many areas that are that difficult. It's just a matter of putting together a good run," Harned said.
The marquee entering the Pico parking lot read: "Let It Snow, Let It Snow. Pray for Snow."
Snow has not been abundant this winter but the forecast on race day indicated that was about to change.
That had the high school skiers in a giddy mood. The snow cover was soon to improve and Kinsman should get her wish of more time on the white stuff.
Girls Team Scores — 1. Burr and Burton 19; 2. Woodstock 27; 3. Rutland 42; 4. Thetford 77.
Boys Team Scores — 1. Burr and Burton 18; 2. Woodstock 25; 3. Rutland 36; 4. Thetford 82.
Girls Top 10 Individuals — 1. Chloe Masillo, Woodstock, 1:15.22; 2. Alex Faucher, BBA, 1:19.72; 3. Allie Vogelien, Independent, 1:19.94; Ella Brytowski, Independent, 1:20.27; 5. Iris Nofziger, BBA, 1:21.55; 6. Kaylie Porter, BBA, 1:22.85; 7. Claudia Shoemaker, Woodstock, 1:24.07; 8. Ady Kinsman, Rutland, 1:25.21; 9. Harper Traendly, Independent, 1:26.89; 10. Lauren Solimano, Rutland, 1:27.57.
Boys Top 10 Individuals — 1. Knight Okie, BBA, 1:08.51; 2. Robi Sumner, BBA, 1:09.09; 3. Bode Wood, Woodstock, 1:09.51; 4. Andrew Maneggia, BBA, 1:09.96; 5. Sawyer Nelson, Rutland, 1:10.32; 6. Levi Halley, Woodstock, 1:11.73; 7. Benjamin Johnson, Woodstock, 1:12.09; 8. Jackson Gilmond, Rutland, 1:13.34; 9. Owen Kross, Woodstock, 1:14.60; 10. Sebastian Pell, Rutland, 1:16.06.
