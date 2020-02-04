BRANDON — Burr and Burton Academy’s 41-23 victory over Otter Valley in Tuesday night’s girls basketball game wasn’t a Picasso but it was important.
It was good for the Bulldogs to get that winning feeling back after a tough stretch of losses to three good teams.
“We needed to get a winning streak going again,” BBA’s talented post player Carol Herbert said.
The Bulldogs came out strong and put a stranglehold on the first quarter, winning it 12-1.
“We didn’t shoot well in the first quarter,” OV coach Kelly Trayah said.
But the Otters did bring some fire out on the floor to start the second stanza and whittled the lead to 14-9. Livia Bernhardt had two inside buckets to cap a 7-0 run for the Otters.
“We did not play the way we can in the second quarter,” BBA coach Erin Mears said. “We lacked intensity so we talked at halftime about coming back out with intensity.”
They also made an adjustment. The Bulldogs shot infrequently and poorly behind the 3-point arc in the first half and Mears felt it was important to at least serve notice to the Otters that they had that threat.
The first points of the second half came on a 3-point field goal by BBA’s Alice Heaton.
Heaton’s heave ignited a 7-0 run and Trayah called a timeout just 1:18 into the third quarter with his team trailing 23-9.
Things did not get better for the Otters. They lost Leah Pinkowski to an injury and when the fourth quarter began, they were down 32-15.
“We just have to keep the intensity high,” Herbert said of the Bulldogs’ one bad stretch that enabled the Otters to climb back into the game in the second quarter.
Grace Pinkus can fill up a net — any kind of net. During one of her visits to Rutland County this fall she exploded for five goals at Mill River in soccer. She had 16 points on this evening to lead the Bulldogs in scoring.
Herbert followed with nine and she and her teammates played post defense that helped contain OV’s bigs, Pinkowski and Bernhardt. Heaton tossed in six points.
Bernhardt led the Otters with 10 points. Mary Kingsley added six points and Alice Keith had five.
Trayah hopes his team gets a little healthier going into Wednesday’s home game with Mill River.
“A lot of the players just didn’t feel well, especially Alice Keith. It has hit us hard,” he said.
The Otters fell to 4-8.
BBA hikes its record to 9-5 and makes the trip to Rutland on Thursday to take on a Raider team that defeated them in a competitive game in Manchester.
Burr and Burton will be trying to solidify a seed in Division II that will give them a home game and, hopefully, two.
“The team is confident that we ca do well in the playoffs, We want to go far,” Herbert said.
The first order of business is the game with the Raiders down at College of St. Joseph. That’s a road game against a Division I opponent where significant index points are on the table.
NOTES: It was a great atmosphere with the pep band in the house. ... That was the fewest points the Otters have scored all season, the previous low being the 27 against Mount Abraham. ... Pinkus will be playing soccer at UMass-Amherst. That gives the family two Division I soccer players with Hannah Pinkus a junior midfield player at Colgate. The father Brenton Pinkus played professional soccer.
