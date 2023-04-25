Quality pitching, timely hitting and human compassion. The Burr and Burton Academy baseball team had all of that going for them on Tuesday, but the latter of that trio was what the Bulldogs held most important.
After BBA fashioned a 6-1 victory against rival Rutland, the Bulldogs' players and coaching staff took a few moments to appreciate another person in their baseball fraternity – Rutland junior Cameron Rider.
Rider was recently diagnosed with a form of lung cancer and has a surgery scheduled for May 19, but in the meantime, he's been making the most of the games he has playing for Rutland. Rider pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Tuesday and was on base twice in three at-bats.
BBA had read the GoFundMe detailing the situation Rider has been dealing with and wanted to do anything it could to help.
"Our kids and our community saw the post about his GoFundMe and they really stepped up," said Bulldogs coach Ed Lewicki. "My daughter (Kristi Lewicki) got some of the girls hockey players and our captains stepped up and they said, 'what can we do to help?'"
During school break, BBA raised $3,000 to help Rider's cause by holding a car wash, while also raising money with a raffle at the school.
"You can be proud about the Ws and the hits and the pitching, but being a good person and doing the right thing makes you way more proud," Ed Lewicki said.
BBA gathered as a team and wished Rider well in his battle, each person shaking his hand before taking a picture as a group.
On the field, the Bulldogs flashed just how dangerous of a team they figure to be this season.
Quality pitching always plays. If a team has a hurler that can throw strikes, mix up their pitches and keep an opponent off balance, its chances of winning only rise.
BBA has multiple of those guys. Last Thursday, it was Seb Dostal who starred, tossing a no-hitter against a really strong Bellows Falls squad, and Tuesday, it was Ozzie Weber's turn.
Weber went six innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight batters. Dostal pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure the Bulldogs' third straight victory.
Weber joined the team this year as a transfer from Massachusetts and has immediately made an impact.
"(Ozzie) started the first game for us up in South Burlington and he struggled with command," Lewicki said. "He's a kid that loves the process, so he worked hard at it.
"He understood about our rivalry with Rutland and was excited to get the ball. After the first inning, he was really dominant."
RHS notched its lone hit and its only run in the first inning. No. 2 hitter Mike Schillinger went opposite field to left to get on base and eventually came around to score via a throwing error on a double play turn.
Weber walked some batters here and there throughout his outing, but never let those mistakes compound.
"(Ozzie) was mixing in a lot of off-speed and he was right around the plate," said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer. "We let some pitches go by."
RHS's bats have gone a bit cold the last two games. In a blowout loss to Mount Mansfield on Saturday, Rutland only had two hits.
Rutland's pitching kept it within striking distance on Tuesday, but the team could never recover from a rough start.
Nate Smilko worked a walk off RHS starter Chase de Castro and reached second on a balk, before he was plated by Jack McCoy in the top of the first.
BBA did the bulk of its damage in the second inning where it scored four runs. Smilko drove in Jakob Crossman on a single and Trevor Greene plated Tor Majorell on a sacrifice fly, before cleanup hitter Danny Scarlotta had the big hit of the day, notching a double that scored Smilko and McCoy.
"We haven't hit the ball particularly well all year," Lewicki said. "We had a few key guys that have really been struggling. Jack (McCoy) has been consistent for us, but Trevor (Greene), who has been struggling, came and hit the ball (on Tuesday)."
Greene drove in BBA's final run in the top of the fourth with a hard-hit ball through the left side of the infield that scored Smilko.
Dostal had a couple really hard-hit balls as well, but Rutland made some very sound defensive plays to keep him off the base paths.
Bloomer was very happy with how his relief pitching performed. Quin Warner-Hall pitched two innings of relief, striking out two and allowing just one hit, and Rider was spotless in his one inning.
"We played a pretty clean game," Bloomer said.
BBA (3-2) hosts Fair Haven on Thursday, while Rutland (1-4) is at CVU on Saturday.
