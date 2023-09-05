The three H's reared their ugly head on Tuesday at Rutland Town's Northwood Park as teams began their cross county seasons. Hills, heat and humidity.
Hills were the least of the problem but the heat and humidity did not make the uphill running any easier.
A couple of Woodstock runners dealt with the three Hs better than anyone. James Underwood won the boys race by covering the 3.1 miles in 18:22.39. Izzy Cellini took top honors in the girls competition with a time of 21:32.41.
"It was very hot and very humid," Cellini said. "But during the race we poured water on our heads and it made a world of difference."
"It was definitely rough," Rutland runner Josh Kay said after finishing fourth in the boys race. "It felt nice at the start but then you felt the heat more the longer the race went."
Burr and Burton Academy won the boys race with a score of 32, Mount Anthony was second with 62 and Woodstock and Rutland tied with a score of 69 but Woodstock took third place on the tiebreaker.
Woodstock was impressive on the girls side, earning a score of 21 by nailing down three of the top four places. Cellini's teammate Logan Knox was second and the next Woodstock runner was Myra McNaughton in fourth place. The Wasps' depth continued to show as Lila Beckwith came home sixth.
The Wasps served notice that they are a threat when the Southern Vermont League B Championships roll around in Springfield late in the year.
"We have got an amazing team," Cellini said. "Everyone on our team loves each other and there is so much support."
Following the Wasps with their winning score of 21 was Burr and Burton with 44 and Mount Anthony with 67.
Both Rutland teams were without their top runner. Erin Geisler, the defending Southern Vermont League champion, was still recovering from an injury and Karver Butler, who placed fourth at the SVL A Boys Championship did not yet have the required number of practices.
Geisler and Butler are both expected to be back for Rutland's next race on Sept. 15 at Bellows Falls.
"Karver is a big part of our team," Kay said. "He is a leader and a strong runner."
Karver is excited about what Butler's return can mean and he is also looking forward to the fact that Rutland's home course with be the site of the SVL A Championships.
"Knowing the course is useful, Kay said.
Kay was not the only member of his family with a strong race. His sister Amelia Kay, a freshman, earned a fifth-place finish in the girls place for Rutland.
"I thought Josh and Amelia both has nice races," Rutland coach Tom Geisler said.
Top 10 Boys — 1. James Underwood, Woodstock, 18:22.39; 2. Thomas Sheetz, Mt. Anthony, 18:50.44; 3. Isaac Vernon, Burr and Burton, 19:42; 4. Joshua Kay, Rutland, 20:09.04; 5. Michael Hornby, Burr and Burton, 20:09.85; 6. Brycen Gandin, Rutland, 20:40.26; 7. Jack Salvador Million, Burr and Burton, 20:00.0; 8. Luke Calvin, Otter Valley, 21:03.70; 9. Henry Sextor, Burr and Burton; 10. Xavier Traver-Adolphus, 21:14.0.
Top 10 Girls — 1. Izzy Cellini, Woodstock, 21:32.41; 2. Logan Knox, Woodstock, 22:52.40; 3. Emily Harris, Burr and Burton, 22:52.70; 4. Myra McNaughton, Woodstock, 24:12.37; 5. Amelia Kay, Rutland, 26:03.64; 6. Lila Beckwith, Woodstock, 26:17.27; 7. Matilda Podgorski, Burr and Burton, 26:29.41; 8. Lilly Harris, Burr and Burton, 26:34.44; 9. Molly Hickey, Rutland, 27:09.05; 10. Eden White, Mt. Anthony, 27:24.68.