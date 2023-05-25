Optimism pervaded Rutland High's Alumni Field when Ryan McPhee floated a perfect pass to Riley Rodrigue who sent a bullet into the net to give RHS a 1-0 lead over Burr and Burton Academy five minutes into Thursday's boys lacrosse game.
Maybe, just maybe, things could be different this time after a 13-6 loss to BBA earlier in Manchester.
Rutland was standing up to the Bulldogs with the score tied 2-2 after the first quarter but then came the explosion. Michael Crabtree scored 50 seconds into the second stanza and then Peyton Gray scored three goals for BBA in the span 52 seconds.
Connor Kelly tacked on another goal and the Bulldogs took a 7-2 lead into halftime on the way to a 10-6 victory.
"We tied two quarters and won the fourth quarter," Rutland co-coach TJ Sabotka said.
"It was a real bad start to the second quarter. We had that bad stretch of the first five minutes of the second quarter and you can't do that against a good team."
RHS will be back at Alumni Field for a game against Stratton Mountain on Saturday and then it's a new season with the playoffs beginning the following week.
Sabotka is excited about the possibility of the team making some playoff noise.
"We have not put together 48 minutes yet but we are there," Sabotka said.
Coach Tom Grabher's Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 10-6 record.
He said there was no dramatic change in strategy that ignited that offensive flurry in the early part of the second stanza.
"We just needed to tighten up our passing and play the lacrosse they know how to play," Grabher said. "It was just simple execution.
"Defensively we played very well. Our defense is strong, not only defensively but in clearing the ball."
Grabher said he saw a different Rutland team than the one BBA encountered in Manchester.
"Rutland has improved an awful lot," he said. "The first time, they were a bunch of kids who were very athletic but who had not yet found the cohesion of a unit.
"Their coaching staff has a done a good job with them."
Reed Brown and Michael Crabtree answered Rodrigue's goal but Ethan Wideawake beat the clock for Rutland, scoring with just 6 seconds left in the opening quarter to tie it.
Then came Rutland's nightmare — the second quarter and, in particular, the early part of the period.
Rutland struck first after halftime against new goalie Miles Kaplan who was manning the net after Luke Dennis protected the goal for the first half. The shot came from Noah Bruttomesso,
But Gray scored his fourth goal to give BBA back its five-goal cushion.
Crabtree scored to extend the lead to 9-3 but Brad Burton answered for the Red & White.
Rutland was still within striking distance after Wideawake and Rodrigue sliced the lead to 9-6 with 4:27 yet to play.
"Plenty of time. Let's go," Sabotka yelled to his players.
Gray pretty much put the game on ice by scoring with only 2:49 to go.
Rutland brings a 5-10 record into Saturday's game against the Bears.
Gray led all scorers with five goals.
Jarrett Kelley was tough in the net for Rutland and made some difficult saves that kept his team in the game.
"Our defense was good," Sabotka said of the group led by the likes Ryan Cassarino, Andrew Sabotka, Jayden Graham and Anthony Rock.
Andrew Sabotka did a great job of holding down the talented Gray for much of the game.
Rutland will most likely hit the road for that first playoff game and the Bulldogs have a great chance of playing at home.
"I don't really look at that but someone told me that we would probably be playing at home," Grabher said.
Home or away makes little difference to Sabotka and his players. They just want to play that complete 48-minute game for the first time this season.
