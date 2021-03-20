BURLINGTON — When playoff season rolls around, it's all about what team gets hot at the right time.
The No. 6 seed Burlington/Colchester girls hockey team has stepped up in the biggest games and continued its Division I playoff run, beating No. 7 Rutland 4-0 Saturday night at Leddy Park Arena in Burlington.
The SeaLakers advance to the D-I state title game on Wednesday, where they'll meet No. 1 Essex for the second straight season in the championship game.
The Hornets won last year's state championship and are unbeaten heading into this year's game.
BCHS is no stranger to knocking off higher-seeded opponents. The SeaLakers did just that to get to Saturday's semifinal. BCHS beat BFA-St. Albans 4-2 earlier in the week, snapping the Comets' 18-year run of state semifinal appearances.
Rutland had broken a streak as well to get to Saturday's contest. The Ravens bested Spaulding overtime in the state quarterfinals, breaking an unbeaten streak of 30 games for the Crimson Tide.
Both Rutland and BCHS picked up penalties in the early going on Saturday, but each was able to kill off the penalty.
The Ravens had the better of the scoring chances in the early going, but SeaLakers freshman goalie Paige Codega-Ryan was up to the task making a handful of nice saves to keep Rutland at bay.
The Ravens looked like they'd have another opportunity late in the period when Elizabeth Cooley made a skate down the right side, but she was called for a tripping penalty putting Rutland down a skater.
BCHS quickly took advantage as sophomore Georgia Wool scored on the powerplay with 2:31 to put the SeaLakers ahead. Kendall Muzzy assisted on the play.
BCHS kept the pressure on and put a shot on Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott that was stopped, but sophomore forward Maria Worden was there to clean it up and double the advantage less than a minute after the first goal.
McDermott, a forward by trade, took over goaltending duties to help her team mid-season.
"We had (Sierra) step up and learn how to play goalie just so we could have a season," said Rutland co-coach Emily Reynolds. "Sierra is a true teammate."
Early in the second period, Rutland looked to have an answer, controlling much of the possession in the early going, but it couldn't solve Codega-Ryan's excellent goaltending.
Leighton Guyette extended the BCHS lead with a rebound goal late in the period, giving the SeaLakers a commanding lead heading into the second intermission.
Rutland has been known for its comebacks during this abbreviated season, but the magic wasn't there in Saturday's third period.
Muzzy added a BCHS insurance goal midway though the third to put the game out of reach.
Rutland finishes the season 3-5. The Ravens lose defender Ella Lowkes and forward Alexis Patterson to graduation, but have tons of young talent coming back. McDermott, Cooley, Addison Hubert and Arrika Patorti, among a few others, are young building blocks that will lace up their skates for the next few years at Spartan Arena.
"We had great leadership in Alexis Patterson and Ella Lowkes as seniors on the ice. They will truly be missed," Reynolds said.
"All these girls worked so hard all season. We are truly proud of them."
Assistant captains Isabel Crossman and Elise Lidstone are among the talented junior class that has one more season in the red and white.
Just having a season this year was a blessing, no matter which team ends up coming out on top.
"What the girls had to go through this season with the stops and starts due to COVID, it is truly amazing what they have been able to do," Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.