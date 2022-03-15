CASTLETON — The bad news: The Castleton University men's lacrosse team is off to an 0-4 start after Tuesday's 16-3 loss to SUNY Potsdam at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The good news: The Spartans have yet to play their first Little East Conference game.
Castleton still has two games to try to retread the wheels before that LEC opener at Western Connecticut on March 26.
"We see flashes of ourselves," Castleton coach Bo McDougall said after the loss.
"But we have a lot of guys who didn't play last year (due to COVID) and you are seeing that from a fundamentals standpoint. We have to fix the fundamentals."
Effective clears away from goalie Chris Wilk is one of those fundamentals that have been most glaring.
"Chris Wilk has been strong in goal for us but we have not been able to clear the ball in front of him," McDougall said.
The centerpiece of the Bears' attack was the duo of Cam Talcott and Peyton Walsh with five goals apiece.
The Bears buried the Spartans early, winning the first quarter 6-0.
The middle quarter saw the Spartans play better, exhibiting some of those flashes that McDougall referenced. They were outscored 3-1 in the second and 3-1 again in the third.
Essex's Chris Labonte had two goals for the Spartans. Picking up the two assists was Sean Kimura.
Colter McComas had the other goal for the Spartans and Collin Johnson dished out an assist for Castleton.
McDougall has been happy with the play of late from freshman defenseman Logan Leja.
He began to emerge the previous game, a 14-9 loss to St. Joseph of Connecticut.
"I am really excited about Logan. He gave us a spark in the second half that allowed us to get back in that game against St. Joseph," McDougall said. "He has a high lacrosse IQ and he gives us a lot of energy every game."
The Bears hiked their record to 2-1 and bounced back from a 16-5 loss to St. Lawrence University.
Castleton has two home games, March 19 against Utica and on March 22 when Russell Sage comes to town, before that LEC opener at Western Connecticut on March 26.
The Spartans return home on March 30 to play state rival Norwich University in the Connor Roberts Memorial Game.
Connor Roberts died in June of 2014 from a sudden heart attack. He was a Norwich University student and his brother and sister played sports at Castleton.
Following the loss by the CU men's team to Potsdam, the Spartan women's lacrosse team took the field for practice.
It was a cold rain that pelted Dave Wolk Stadium on a dreary day, the weather symbolic of the type of lacrosse season it has been on campus this spring. The women's team is also winless at 0-2 heading into Saturday's game at Russell Sage.
But like the men's team, the CU women have yet to play a Little East game.
There is still a lot of opportunity in front of each team.
But both McDougall and women's coach Jamie Blake know there are things to be remedied before the LEC battles begin.
The Castleton women's lacrosse LEC opener is not until April 2 when they travel to the University of Southern Maine.
