There was a student from Fair Haven Union High School who played tennis at Lyndon State for coach Dudley Bell. Dan Gray played the game well enough for the Hornets that I would call Bell periodically to check on him for updates.
I was struck by how cordial Bell was each time. Certainly, he wanted to promote the sport at Lyndon, but it was more than that. You could tell he was genuine person, a great person.
Bell died on March 11, five days shy of his 90th birthday.
Tennis was a big piece of Bell’s life. He taught a tennis course part time on the Lyndon campus until 2009 following his retirement.
The Dudley Bell Tennis Center on the Lyndon campus is named in his honor.
Bell obviously passed his love of the sport on to Gray. Today, Gray lives in Firestone, Colorado and is the Director of Tennis at the Denver Tennis Club.
Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley was a student athlete at Lyndon State during Bell’s tenure. A lot of people fit into that boat as Bell taught physical education at Lyndon State from 1959 until 1996.
He also coached eight athletic teams, served as Lyndon’s athletic director from 1961 through 1979 and started the alpine ski team and track and field team.
Shipley played baseball for the Hornets and Bell was always trying to get Shipley to convert to tennis.
There was a reason for that: Shipley probably would have been his No. 1 player.
“I beat all his guys,” said Shipley who played in a number of tennis tournaments outside of college.
Shipley, though, said he never came close to making the switch from baseball to tennis.
Yet, tennis is a sport that he loves. Shipley subscribes to the Tennis Channel and watches it about every night.
His daughter Olivia, a senior at Rutland High, has been the No. 1 singles player for the Raiders.
Shipley and Bell are both in Lyndon’s Hall of Fame and they also shared plenty of great conversations.
Those conversations frequently wove their way into Bell trying to get Shipley to put on the green and gold tennis uniform.
“He tried every single year,” Shipley said.
“Dud was my guy.”
When the Senior Games were held at Castleton, Shipley looked forward to the event because Bell would be there to compete.
He excelled at athletics through his 80s. He qualified for the national senior 80-and-over golf tournament in 2020 at the age of 88.
He competed in the Vermont Senior Games and qualified for more than 10 National Senior Olympic Games.
That thirst for competition was the connection between Bell and Shipley.
Shipley competed in three sports all four years at Lyndon — cross country, Nordic skiing and baseball. He has the distinction of playing every single inning in baseball all four years.
Upon graduating from Lyndon State in 1986, Shipley taught physical education at the Wayflete School in Portland, Maine.
“Everything I did in my physical education classes, I stole from Dud,” Shipley said.
People “stole” many things from Dudley Bell and became all the richer for it.
CU’S LONG LULLPlaying softball or baseball in the Northeast can be disheartening.
Castleton University softball had a tremendous trip to Myrtle Beach, fashioning a 6-1 record.
But their last game was Feb. 27, its only loss to Shawnee State of Ohio.
They are finally scheduled to play again on Saturday, March 26, a doubleheader at home against RPI.
It will be a Vermont homecoming for Mount Anthony’s Cat Worthington, a shortstop for RPI. Worthington will compete against high school teammate Jamie Boyle, a catcher for Castleton.
Worthington has appeared in five games for 4-6 RPI and is batting .294.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
