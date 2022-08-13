STOWE — Ekwanok Country Club's Taylor Bellemare took home the win in the 2022 Vermont Mid-Amateur Championship beating Rutland Country Club's Max Major in 23 holes in Sunday's championship match at Stowe Golf Club.
Major grabbed the lead with a 3 on the second hole, but Bellemare quickly tied it up on three and the match stayed square through the fifth hole.
Bellemare took his lone lead of the day on the sixth hole where he carded a 3, but it didn't last long as Major had a 3 on the seventh hole to knot the match again.
The match stayed tied until the 11th hole where a 4 from Major gave him the lead. Bellemare tied the match again on 13, but Major took the lead back on 14 and held it through the 17th hole.
On 18, a 3 from Bellemare forced the match into extra holes. It took five extra holes, where Bellemare eventually earned the win.
Major cruised to a 5-and-4 win against No. 10 seed Stephen Richards in the semifinals.
Major started out strong with a 4 on the opening hole to take a lead he wouldn't surrender. Major upped his lead to two through three holes, but Richards kept afloat for a while, splitting the next four holes.
After Major increased his lead late in the front nine, Richards won the 10th, but Major grabbed multiple holes the rest of the way to secure the comfortable win.
Bellemare and Mitchell Evans went the distance in their semifinal match with Bellemare winning 1-up.
The match was square through three holes, before Evans grabbed his lone lead of the front nine with a 3 on the fourth hole. Bellemare responded, tying the match on 5 and won two straight holes on 7 and 8 to take a lead.
Bellemare's lead got to 3-up, but two straight holes for Evans on 13 and 14 narrowed the deficit to one. Bellemare had a 1-up lead heading into the final hole and held it to take the win.
Bellemare took on Country Club of Barre's Troy Evans, the No. 25 seed, the quarterfinals on Saturday, Bellemare took a quick 2-up advantage through two holes, but Evans stayed afloat cutting the deficit to one for a stretch of the front nine.
Bellemare took control on the back nine, winning each of the first four holes to secure a dominating 6-and-5 win.
The match was tight early on in the quarterfinal between Mitchell Evans and fifth-seeded Andrew Trask. Mitchell Evans had a 4 on the first hole to take the lead, but Trask quickly erased it.
The match was tied for a five-hole stretch that bled into the back nine, but a 4 from Mitchell Evans on 11 gave him a lead he wouldn't surrender, pulling out a 4-and-2 win.
Major had a dominating effort in his quarterfinal against No. 6 seed Scott Rankins. Major jumped out to a 3-up lead through three holes and won six of the last eight holes to win 7-and-6.
Tenth-seeded Richards earned a 2-and-1 win against No. 15 Phil Fairbanks. The match was tied into the back nine, but Richards won some late holes to pull out the win.
