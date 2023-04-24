MANCHESTER — Rutland High senior Karsyn Bellomo has reached a pretty impressive milestone this season but she would have gladly given it up for what the Burr and Burton Academy team had on Monday — a 19-6 victory over Rutland.
Bellomo reached the 100-point milestone (60 goals, 40 assists) in the previous game against Mount Anthony and against BBA she scored four of Rutland's six goals.
The 100-point mark is a nice achievement that glistens all the more when you take into consideration that there was no lacrosse season her freshman year due to COVID.
"I didn't even realize that I was that close (to the milestone)," Bellomo said after the game at BBA. "My parents asked me how close I was and then I figured it out.
"A win means so much much more. I would rather not score a goal and be undefeated."
Now that the month of May is knocking at her door, Bellomo also has some decisions to make. She is a three-sport standout and an outstanding student so there are options on the table.
She has ruled out playing soccer in college so it will be either lacrosse and/or basketball.
The choice of a college is still muddled.
It was a good start for Rutland against the Bulldogs. Goalie Amelia Marsh made some tough saves in the early minutes to keep BBA off the board and Bellomo scored less than five minutes into the game to give RHS a 1-0 lead.
Delana Underwood drew the Bulldogs even when she intercepted a pass around midfield, sprinted about 25 yards and scored.
Then, Piper Morgan scored and the Bulldogs had the lead for good.
They stretched the lead to 9-4 by halftime. Bellomo had three of Rutland's four goals at that point with Piper Newman getting the other. Lanza Bellomo, Loretta Cooley and Lila Tu had assists during those first 25 minutes for RHS.
Brooke Weber already had three of her goals in the bank by the half and Morgan two.
Bellomo notched her fourth goal, Lauren Solimano assisting, but that only made the score 14-6 so the Bulldogs were in command.
Paige Samuelson scored the goal that pushed the game to a 10-goal differential (16-6) to bring on the running clock.
Weber and Samuelson led the 4-0 Bulldogs with four goals apiece and Josie Powers added three.
Sadie Stefanak was a catalyst for BBA's attack all day with a goal and several assists. When she possessed the ball behind the net, she gave the Rutland defense plenty to deal with. She was adept at dissecting the defense with her stick handling and decision making.
"That was a great effort. I'm damn proud of you. Stay positive," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said to his players after the game.
RHS got out of the gate at 2-0 and is now 2-2.
The Bulldogs will put their unbeaten record on the line against some out-of-state competition next, going against Mount Greylock of Williamstown, Massachusetts and Saratoga in New York State.
"Those will be good tests," BBA coach Ken Stefanak said.
One difference between the teams was the depth. Rutland had three players on the bench, the Bulldogs nine reserves.
"I feel like we brought back a pretty strong team," coach Stefanak said.
"We are still finding out who we are."
He likes the depth.
"I feel like we do not drop off much when we go to our reserves."
Zmurko was not discouraged and realizes there is a lot of season remaining for his young team.
"We played much better than we did on Friday (against MAU)," he said.
He will be looking for his Rutlanders to take another step against another strong opponent on Friday when Essex comes to Alumni Field.
Karsyn Bellomo believes the team can still put something together.
"You don't win or lose anything in April," Bellomo said. "I have faith in our team.
"We are still trying to fit the puzzle pieces together.
"BBA is always a good team and it is a fun battle with them."
Essex is 3-3 and owns a 7-5 victory over Burr and Burton so the Hornets will present a mammoth challenge for the Rutlanders.
But as Karsyn Bellomo would tell you, it is only April and it is still about that next puzzle piece snapping into place for this young and learning team.
