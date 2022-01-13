The outcome was never in doubt Thursday night when the Rutland girls basketball team hosted Mount Anthony. Raiders junior Karsyn Bellomo did her part to make sure that was the case.
Bellomo took over offensively early in the contest and keyed Rutland's most dominant win of the season, beating MAU 62-10 at Keefe Gymnasium.
Bellomo finished with 21 points, scoring 11 of those points in the second quarter. The Raiders' point guard had a trio of 3s. She probably would have scored more had she not come out in the third due to the lopsided score.
"As a team we had good energy, which led to me feeling comfortable enough to go out there," Bellomo said. "I've been timid during the start of the season. I felt in rhythm and ran the floor well (on Thursday)."
Bellomo has a lot on her plate as the team's point guard. She has to facilitate the offense, while also having to find her own offense.
"You have a lot going on in your head. You have to know everything," said Karsyn's father Nate Bellomo, who is Rutland's coach, of the role of the point guard. "We had a lot of conversations and I think the game slowed down for her.
"As with all the girls, you can't let one shot define you. You have to move in and find the flow. She was super confident tonight. It was good for her confidence and good for us going forward."
If there was one word to describe Thursday's effort for the Raiders, dominant would be at the top of the list.
The Patriots hung around for a bit in the first quarter, cutting Rutland's lead to two at one point, but from the second quarter on, MAU couldn't muster much at all against the potent Raider defense.
With RHS leading by eight after one, Rutland outscored the Patriots 19-2 in both the second and third quarters and a mostly-bench group pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter.
MAU had just come off putting up 57 points in its opening win against Mill River, so Thursday night was quite the change of story.
While the Patriots are rebuilding, holding any team to 10 points is an impressive feat.
"From player one to 14, whoever went in was just locking them up," Coach Bellomo said. "Our goals was not to let them double the points in the second half and they stepped up and they did it. We had a lot of conversations about sealing up some of the defensive stuff and I thought they did a good job."
Only two MAU players scored. Taeya Guetti had six points and Madi Moore had four.
Behind Bellomo's 21 for Rutland, Mackenzie McLaughlin and Kathryn Moore had eight points apiece and Olivia Shipley had seven. Moore also had 11 rebounds, while Shipley and Katelyn Velde had six boards.
The Raiders' early-season schedule was a gauntlet. A who's who of top Metro division teams were in Rutland's way and things were a bit up and down for the Raiders.
But it's clear those games served a purpose. Rutland hopes that tough stretch prepares them for the rigors the team will face down the stretch.
"You see the rankings and (all of the northern teams) are up there," Karsyn Bellomo said. "We've had some ups and downs, but I feel like we're coming together. If we play like that, we can compete with the northern teams."
Rutland (4-5) has one of those northern teams on the schedule for Saturday. The Raiders are at BFA-St. Albans for a 1:30 p.m. tip.
