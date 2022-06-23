Rutland High's Karsyn Bellomo comes out the hardest when the game is the biggest. Big stage? Time to respond.
The Raiders did not have many games bigger than the one at Alumni Field against Burr and Burton Academy. It was a showdown of teams in Division I's upper echelon.
The Raiders fell to BBA but they had closed the gap, losing only 14-13 in overtime, after suffering a one-sided loss to the Bulldogs in Manchester.
"That was your best game of the year," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko told Bellomo after the one-goal loss.
"We came out hard and we really wanted it," Bellomo said about the difference in the games, the one-goal loss and the nine-goal defeat to the Bulldogs.
Bellomo always wants it. She is a competitor.
That is a major reason why the RHS girls lacrosse team elected her a captain as a junior.
It is also a reason why she has been selected as the Rutland Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year for the newspaper's coverage area.
She recently received the Team Award, a prestigious year-end honor given to an RHS lacrosse player.
"She is a great person. She is a leader, especially for the younger girls on the team," Zmurko said.
"She is very respectful and puts the team first."
She was productive, her runs into the offensive zone putting a lot of pressure on the defense. She finished the season with 35 goals and 15 assists.
She also came up big in the two areas of the game that most dictate control of the game and possession — ground balls and draw controls.
She corralled 31 ground balls and won 57 draw controls.
Draw controls are a part of the game that are the lifeblood of the offense, allowing teams to gain possession. It was an area in which Bellomo took a big step this spring.
"She took a few draws in 2021. She has taken more draws this year and with a lot of success," Zmurko said.
Zmurko said he believes there is an opportunity for Bellomo to play college lacrosse if she is inclined to pursue that.
"I know that she is outstanding in the other sports as well," Zmurko said.
She is a terrific outside shooter in basketball who can also drive the ball to the rim and play hell-bent-for-leather defense as well. She is an outstanding passer and ball handler, making her a complete player.
She is just as talented in the fall with a soccer ball at her feet.
Zmurko said he believes each sport complements the other.
"I think it helps her playing all the sports," the coach said.
Soon, Bellomo will be reporting to the opening day of RHS soccer practice in the heat of August.
Then, comes basketball when she plays for coach Nate Bellomo, her father.
Her last lacrosse season follows and she is sure to go out with a bang as the Raiders try to improve on last year's successful campaign when they fashioned an 11-5 record.
She will also be wrestling with big decisions. What college? What sport?
It's nice to have options. Karsyn Bellomo has more than most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.