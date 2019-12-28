With the Rutland girls basketball team's main offensive threat, Rylee Burgess, bottled up for much of the second half, the Raiders needed different players to pick up the slack.
Enter freshman guard Karsyn Bellomo.
Bellomo found the ball in her hands in crucial moments Saturday afternoon against St. Johnsbury and came through in those spots, leading Rutland to a 35-33 gut-check win over the defending Division I champion Hilltoppers.
Bellomo scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the second half and had five crucial points down the stretch.
"We realized that Rylee was getting the extra pressure," Bellomo said. "We all had the mindset that if she's not going to get it, we all have to step up in some way. People stepped up in different ways than just scoring."
"Karsyn came in and she was the hot hand," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo, who is Karsyn's father. "When the shot comes, you have to step in and drill it. I think Karsyn did a good job of that in the second half."
The Raiders held a one-point lead at the half, but St. Johnsbury came out with fire after the break. Senior guard Josie Choiniere looked for her offense and found it in many ways.
Choiniere knocked down a pair of critical 3s and was aggressive to the basket, as she poured in 10 third-quarter points and gave the Hilltoppers a three-point lead heading into the fourth.
When the fourth quarter came around, Rutland adjusted and she wouldn't find the scoreboard again.
The Raiders, which pride themselves on the defensive end of the floor, played tight defense and forced St. Johnsbury into a myriad of mistakes in the fourth.
Turnovers cost the Hilltoppers and Rutland took advantage on the other end.
Along with Bellomo, junior Cecily McCormack stood out on the defensive end in those closing minutes. McCormack caused a few steals late and scored a pair of baskets in the fourth.
"Cecily was a pest and all over the place for us today," Nate Bellomo said.
St. Johnsbury scored just four points in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders locked up the win.
Rutland made an effort to work the ball inside throughout the first half and it paid off in a big way. Burgess was the beneficiary of that focus and she scored all of her 10 points in the first 16 minutes.
The Raiders stifled the Hilltoppers offensively in the first, only allowing a single field goal from Delaney Payeur and a trio of free throws from Choiniere.
While Burgess went to work for Rutland in the post, freshman Maren Nitsche helped St. Johnsbury break through on offense and poured in eight points in the second quarter.
The win pushes Rutland to 2-2 and gives it a big confidence boost, beating last year's D-I champions.
"It feels great. We've gotten better as a team and it showed in the end of the game," Karsyn Bellomo said.
"It's a great win. We talked about changing the scenarios from year's past," Nate Bellomo said. "(St. Johnsbury is) state champs and they know how to win. We battled and had different people step up at different times."
The Raiders look to extend their win streak to three when they travel to Woodstock on Monday.
