MANCHESTER — For the fifth time in six years, the Bellows Falls Terriers reign supreme in Vermont after shutting out Champlain Valley Union 2-0 in the Division I field hockey state championship on Saturday, as the team returned to a hero’s welcome including a ride atop a ladder truck from the Westminster fire department during the victory parade.
All season, BF was on a mission as they plowed through their schedule with a perfect record before today’s contest on the turf field.
“We pride ourselves on hard work, determination, and teamwork. It just feels amazing to know that all those days of pushing ourselves to limits we didn’t know we had, finally payed off ” said junior tri-captain Grace Wilkinson.
CVU had its own plan as they held the Terriers scoreless heading into the final half in a game that was fast paced and offered both teams scoring chances but nothing to show for it.
Heading into the 3rd quarter CVU was holding a huge 9-2 advantage in corners in the first half but BF’s Jaia Caron kept the net clean.
“Jaia played the best of her life” said BF head coach Bethany Coursen.
During the break, something was said because a different BF team rushed onto the field with a purpose.
The passes that were just off a stride were suddenly on target as the flow of the game favored BF. Grace Bazin who knows what it takes to find the back of the goal, grabbed a feed from a beautiful pass from Maya Waryas and in the blink of an eye, the back of the cage had that sound of the ball hitting wood as Bazin’s blast put BF up 1-0.
“Today came down to who wanted it more, I changed our corners a bit and had our heavy hitters rush in and it paid off with our scores coming off those corners” said Coursen.
With confidence overflowing on the BF side of the field, once again it was Bazin who beat the CVU keeper to put the Terriers up 2-0 as the purple crowd along the sidelines barely sat down before the second score. That would stand as the Terriers shut down CVU and ended the day with another championship for BF.
“This team is just remarkable, not only do they give 100% on the field but all 24 members of this team coach at the youth level. I think it helps them understand so much more about the game plus it has a connection with the younger players. I was told that during the parade, a player overheard one of the younger players yell to her mom that someday she wants to be up on that firetruck” said Coursen.
The Terriers will graduate only one senior in Anna McGrath and Coursen will be returning for her 26th season with a loaded team next year.
