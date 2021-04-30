Through a moment of silence held with players standing on the base lines preceding the bout between the Terrier and Minutemen softball teams, a single white balloon in a cluster of purple blowing in the breeze, and words of remembrance on the cleats of her classmates on the baseball field nearby, Jada Spaulding Doyle was honored and remembered when Bellows Falls traveled to Mill River on Tuesday.
Spaulding Doyle, a sophomore at Bellows Falls Union High School, died early Sunday morning in a car accident. She was an excellent teammate on the field hockey, basketball and softball teams, a youth sports volunteer and friend to so many. This small town is grieving the loss of such a bright light.
Hundreds of pictures and words of love and grief have flooded social media over the last week, Jada’s smiling face with her friends and loving family members, and those of a strong, determined athlete.
Riley Haskell, a freshman, was asked to play Spaulding Doyle’s position in the game Tuesday. As a teammate and friend of Jada’s, the decision was easy for her because she knew it’s what her friend would have wanted.
“I put my emotions aside and played for her,” Haskell said.
Spaulding Doyle’s radiant smile, contagious laugh, and ability to brighten anyone’s day are the things that best friend Ella Clark will always remember.
“Every room she walked into, every court or field she stepped on, and every friendship she created was lit by her flawless personality” said friend Abby Dearborn.
Myriah Clark, who thought of Jada as another daughter, remembers her as a fierce competitor, going easy on the other team just wasn’t her style.
Fellow classmate and one of Jada’s close friends, Jamison Nystrom, wrote the words “RIP Jada” and “Never Forget” on his cleats.
Playing in the game Tuesday left him full of emotions, but seeing the ball fly over the fence earning him his first varsity home run was a meaningful moment many will not soon forget.
Coach Donald Laurendeau encouraged his team to love one another, be there for each other, and that he and Coach Ryan Stoodley would be there if they needed anything.
“We couldn’t ask for a better support system than them during a tough time like this,” said senior shortstop Emma Graham.
The loss of Jada Spaulding Doyle is devastating to the Bellows Falls community and her absence is being felt beyond measure
