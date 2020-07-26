In a tight baseball game, it’s often a few plays that make all the difference.
When those plays needed to be made, Bellows Falls came through edging Rutland 5-3 in a nine-inning battle Sunday at St. Peter’s Field.
Rutland looked primed for a win, leading 3-2 heading into the seventh inning. Rutland pitcher Sam Mitchell came on looking for the complete game, but walked Bellows Falls lead off hitter Jack Burke.
Burke promptly stole second base, before the next two batters popped out to Rutland second baseman Ryan Flanders.
With the game on the line, Bellows Falls’ Grady Lockerby hit a ball to third base, which Rutland third baseman Nate Hudson made a nice stop on. When Hudson got to his feet to make the throw, he had to act fast and the rushed throw went in the dirt, getting past first baseman Josh Beayon.
Rutland had a chance to walk off with a win in the eighth, but Bellows Falls withstood the threat.
Bellows Falls pitcher McGregor Vancor struggled to find the zone and walked Hudson, Justin Aker and Beayon. With the infield in and the bases loaded, anything that got past the infield had a good chance to end the game.
Vancor took the challenge and his defense helped him in a big way. Alex Polli grounded the ball in the infield and the away side got the force out at home. Griff Briggs came up next and did the same thing.
Shortstop Cole Blanchard was the final chance to finish it and he cranked a ball to deep left field. After a long run, Lockerby was there to make the play.
In the top of the ninth, a Vancor single and Jamison Nystrom walk put the away side in business. Greg Otis came up next and ripped a liner to center field. Aker looked to have the play lined up, but the ball caromed off his glove, allowing the eventual-winning run to score. Bellows Falls added one more insurance run as well.
“Bellows Falls just made a couple more plays than we did. That’s what it came down to,” said Rutland coach Mike Howe.
Those late defensive issues and the inability to push a run across with the bases loaded stung, but it didn’t take away from what was a well-played game for Rutland.
Mitchell battled for 7 1/3 innings, only allowing three hits along the way. If not for the late error, he may have had a complete game win.
Rutland will need similar pitching performances as it enters postseason play later in the week.
“Our pitching was excellent today,” Howe said. “Sam pitched great and he kept them off balance. He got a lot of pop ups.”
Rutland had to tip its cap to the pitching performance that went against Mitchell. Vancor gave up some early runs to the Rutland lineup, but he bounced back and kept them in check throughout the second half of his outing.
Vancor went 8 1/3 innings, only coming out because he hit the pitch limit. Otis got the last two outs for Bellows Falls.
Vancor kept most Rutland batters quiet, but he couldn’t do that against Briggs and Blanchard.
Briggs and Blanchard, batting in the No. 5 and 6 spots in the Rutland lineup, made Vancor pay for leaving some pitches over the plate. Briggs’ double to left-center to start the second inning was followed by another double from Blanchard. Both men came across to score in the second.
The two were back at it in the fourth, when Briggs led off with a single and stolen base. Blanchard’s bat remained hot, crushing another double, which plated Briggs.
“We’ve been talking about getting more production out of the bottom of our lineup and everybody contributed,” Howe said. “Griff and Cole are starting to get their groove. These guys missing their spring at-bats, now they’re starting to feel their rhythm and are hitting the ball hard again.”
Rutland is ready for the postseason challenge. They’ve seen obvious improvement as the season’s progressed and should be dangerous to their higher-seeded opponents.
“We improved today,” Howe said of Sunday’s performance. “We attacked baseballs, we played aggressively and we did the things we’ve been looking for.”
Manchester 2, Rutland 1
Rutland 11, Manchester 6
Rutland and Manchester split their Vermont Summer Baseball League doubleheader Monday afternoon.
Pitching was the story in the opener. Cole Blanchard started on the hill for Rutland and pitched well. His only two runs allowed came on a Rutland throwing error.
Rutland’s lone run came on a Alex Polli sacrifice fly.
Rutland’s bats woke up midway through the second game. Down 6-2 heading into the fourth, the home side put up eight runs across the next two innings. Josh Beayon had three runs batted in, while Polli, Jordan Beayon and Nate Hudson had two hits.
Saturday scores
White River Jct. 10, Rutland 5
White River Jct. 13, Rutland 3
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
