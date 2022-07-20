CASTLETON — Castleton's Spartan Field is a beautiful place to take in a ballgame. You have the campus in the distance and the pair of picturesque athletic fields sandwiching it in. It's a view the Bellows Falls Post 37 baseball team would love to take in once again next week.
To earn a spot in the Vermont American Legion baseball state tournament next week at Castleton University, there's one thing on the mind for Bellows Falls – winning.
Post 37 kept its battle for one of the three available Southern Division playoff spots going with a 13-3 win in six innings against Lakes Region at Spartan Field on Wednesday.
Bellows Falls had just nine players for Wednesday's game, meaning it had no substitutes. The nine that were in attendance had their hitting shoes on, notching 15 hits. All but one player had at least one hit.
"We have nine guys and are against a dangerous team. We had to get on them early," said Post 37 coach Shawn Burke.
Burke's club did just that putting up six runs over the opening two innings. The first four BF batters that came to the plate had hits in a five-hit first inning. Cam Boardman, Sam Presch and Tanner Swisher had RBI singles in the first inning.
Swisher also drove in two of Bellows Falls' three runs in the second. He was 4-for-5 on the day.
Lakes Region pitcher Carson Babbie was throwing a lot of strikes, but Post 37 hit him well. Babbie adjusted and the Lakers held Bellows Falls off the board for the third and fourth.
"They were on him early," said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. "We held them for a few innings there. I was happy with (Carson's) performance."
Bellows Falls broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning that forced the Lakers into their bullpen with Alex Patch coming in. The big blow of that inning was a Grady Lockerby three-run home run over the left field fence.
Lakes Region pinch hit some players in the bottom half and the likes of Craig Baptie, Cam Cannucci and Patch helped push across a run to keep the game going for another inning.
"That's the second time they've done that," Greenlese said.
Presch went three innings, allowing one run and four hits, on the mound for BF. Boardman tossed the other two.
Lakes Region got single runs in the first and fourth innings. Ryan Alt doubled to score Trey Lee in the first inning, while Hazyn Stannard plated Connor Fisher in the fourth. Fisher had doubled in the previous at-bat.
Fisher was the lone Lakers player with multiple hits. Bellows Falls had multi-hit games from Presch, Swisher, Lockerby, Jamison Nystrom and Elliott Graham.
Lakes Region, despite it's losing record, will be competing in the state tournament next week due to its host status. Bellows Falls has been living on the bubble for a while and it's trying not to be left out like it was last year when it finished in the same fourth-place position.
"It's frustrating, but it is what it is," said Burke about the position his club is in despite their record sitting five games over the .500 mark. "We were the guys left out last year and we don't want it to happen again this year."
If they want a position in the tournament, they will truly have earned it with their remaining games against Brattleboro and Manchester.
NOTES: Lakes Region's game that was postponed on Monday against Brattleboro was rescheduled for Sunday and will be played at 11 a.m. at Castleton University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.