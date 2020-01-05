Buffalo State scored in the second and third periods and freshman Soleil Archambeault stopped 13 shots during a 2-0 victory over Castleton in Sunday's consolation round of the Castleton Invitational at Spartan Arena.
The Bengals picked up an important victory, their second in three games, and are making headway at 3-10-1.
It was a long weekend for Castleton, which scored just once in two Invitational games. The Spartans entered the weekend at 8-5 with a three-game win streak and are now 8-7 in what is becoming a hot-and-cold season.
They were outshot 30-13 but until Lila Toczek's pad goal with 3:07 left, the Spartans were right in the game courtesy of senior goalie Alexis Kalm (28 saves).
Castleton was 0-for-3 in power play chances, although one was only 13 seconds long. But for the weekend the Spartans came up empty on 15 man-up opportunities.
Moments after the Bengals failed to convert a power play in the third period Archambeault made one of her biggest saves, stopping Darby Palisi head-to-head as she tried to tie the game. It was the second close call of the weekend for Palisi, who had a shot hit the post in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Northland.
Kalm kept it at 1-0 with a key save on another Bengals power play, then Toczek scored after a shot from the rightwing faceoff circle was stopped by the Castleton keeper. In a crowd of bodies at the right post, Cheyenne Matson flipped the puck across the crease to Toczek for a scoring shot from near the opposite post.
Both keepers had clutch saves in the closely contested first period, which ended with the Bengals holding an 8-6 edge in shots.
Buffalo State had the upper hand in the middle session, winning it 1-0 on the scoreboard and 12-4 in shots.
Kalm withstood an early power play with a series of three tough saves but the Bengals made a tough defensive stand of their own to shut out Castleton in shots on net in an ensuing Spartans power play.
Buffalo State broke up the scoreless tie with 5:20 left in the period. Following a Kalm save, Matson got her stick on the puck in a crowd and shoveled it to Angelina Cruzal for a goal at the right post.
Castleton missed a chance to tie midway through the second session when defenseman Miranda Wheeler hit the post and Archambeault denied Kaitlin Bardellini on a wraparound bid.
The Spartans return to the road, where they are 6-2 this year, on Friday when they visit Nichols. Castleton has a 2-5 record at home.
