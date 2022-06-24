Susan Benini was a big part of the success of the Unified basketball team at Mill River Union High School, a team that made it all the way to the Southern Vermont finals before falling to the South’s top seed Burr and Burton Academy.
“Susan was a great asset to the MRU Unified basketball team,” Mill River coach Kim Maniery said.
Benini earned the honor as Rutland Herald Unified basketball girls player of the year for her efforts.
“She was a fierce player on the court and always willing to assist others in meeting their basketball goals in practice and games.
“Her knowledge of the game and competitiveness was what our team loved most about her.
“We will miss Susan next season as she has graduated from MRU.”
The Rutland Unified basketball team didn’t make it as far in the playoffs, but were champions in their own right.
Nobody exemplified the sport more than senior Kolby Mead, who earns the Rutland Herald Unified basketball boys player of the year honor.
Mead has a presence in Rutland High School sports. Whether he was playing on the court with the Unified basketball team, getting his Senior Day moment on the boys basketball team or being the school’s biggest supporter on other teams and at events, Mead has a special place in Rutland.
His impact on the Unified team was immense.
“Kolby was an athlete and a partner on the court,” said Raiders coach Jason Cassarino. “He would pass up shots to make sure everyone is involved. He knows sports and is such a smart kid. He was like another coach on the floor.”
When Mead did shoot the ball, he did so with great success. He had multiple games where he scored more than 20 points, including a 29-point effort against rival Otter Valley.
Even though he put up big numbers, Mead understood the concept of the team and the essence of Unified basketball, which is something Cassarino and co-coach Adrienne Weld loved to see.
“We have a philosophy of playing everyone equally,” Cassarino said. “Kolby never complained. He’s such a great kid.”
Mead’s unselfishness was a shining light on the team.
“He knew when kids hadn’t scored and would get them the ball. You have to respect that,” Cassarino said. “We’ll really miss him next year.”
The Unified basketball was missed dearly in the two lost seasons the sport endured due to the pandemic.
Cassarino’s team, Maniery’s team, Otter Valley coach Brooke Kimball’s team and many more across the state cherished and championed its return this year.
Athletes like Benini and Mead were key parts in making that return a success.
