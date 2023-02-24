Seward’s Dairy Bar. It is so sad to pass that local landmark in Rutland on Route 7 and find it closed.
It was such a huge slice of everyone’s life. That was especially true if you were playing youth league baseball. A stop at the ice cream window at Seward’s was a must after the game. There was nothing better than celebrating a victory or getting over a loss with your favorite flavor.
When Bob Bennett was an eighth grader at Christ the King so many decades ago he would be playing CYO basketball or baseball.
A victory at St. Peter’s Field or in the Knights of Columbus Gym meant all of the players got to squeeze into Father Engel’s car for the ride to Seward’s where they would be treated to ice cream.
A loss meant that you were walking home.
That is just one of the many stories woven through Bennett’s latest book “The Man of the Family.”
You will find Bennett working as a sales clerk at Montgomery Ward or playing carols and holiday music at Wilson Music, flooding downtown with the spirit of the season.
He made 25 cents an hour for playing the 45 rpm records — ask your grandparents kids — but collected the full minimum wage of 75 cents an hour for covering MSJ basketball games for the Rutland Herald.
Bennett’s life was an odyssey that saw him traversing the country from coast-to-coast and changing schools growing up on an almost yearly basis.
But you get the feeling in reading this book that Vermont was home and that Rutland was a very special piece of the state.
He worked at the Rutland Herald with the very talented writer Dave Hakins.
Today, there is a Dave Hakins award presented annually to a person promoting Vermont sports.
The 2022 recipient was Ted Ryan who had a long career as a sports writer at the Rutland Herald and Burlington Free Press.
One day, Bennett and Hakins made the pilgrimage to the first game at the new Shea Stadium between the Dodgers and Mets. The Dodgers won behind the pitching of Don Drysdale, something that pleased Bennett, a rabid Dodger fan, to no end.
One of Bennett’s books was on Dodger pitcher Johnny Podres. It was titled “Johnny Podres, Brooklyn’s Only Yankee Killer.”
When I wrote a review on Bennett’s Podres’ book, I got to interview Podres, the 1955 World Series hero. He was fishing down a bank off the Northway and I got him on his cell phone.
That was a thrill because I was 8 years old in 1955 and that was the first Series I remember vividly.
When Max Petersen was the sports information director at Middlebury College, he had his own Don Drysdale story and he loved to tell it.
Drysdale had a Hall of Fame career in which he won 209 games with an impressive 2.95 earned run average.
He was menacing to batters and on a cold late-season football game against Middlebury’s state rival Norwich, Petersen also felt his wrath.
Drysdale was there to provide the color for ABC TV’s regional small college football game and the press box at Porter Field was brutally cold.
Drysdale threw a fit because the press box was not heated and Petersen scurried off to procure a portable heater.
One of the stories in the book that Rutland folks will appreciate involves the the day George Fitzsimmons blew into the Rutland Herald newsroom with a shotgun.
Bennett got under a desk and called the police. Patrolman Ralph Muscatello, a local football player of note, responded and tackled Fitzsimmons. Threat averted.
Bennett also wrote numerous books on the subject of raising rabbits, but after I stopped believing in the Easter Bunny, I lost all interest in rabbits.
Bennett did all kinds or writing. He wrote for newspapers, magazines, had public relations jobs in which he wrote plenty of releases for big companies and, of course, he has written books.
He worked for CVPS in a building on Grove Street, the same building that the Rutland Herald since moved to.
Some days, advice comes to you from the most unsuspecting places.
One day Bennett was riding the commuter bus to New York City and was joined by Arnold Gingrich, the founding editor of Esquire magazine.
Bennett always read the New York Times on the ride.
Gingrich inquired about Bennett’s job in the city.
When Bennett told him that he was a writer, Gingrich was quick with a response.
“You say you are a writer, so why are you reading the newspaper? You should use this time on the bus to write.”
The next day, Bennett traded the newspaper for a yellow pad for his commute.
He took the advice and he is still applying it today. Now living in Shelburne, Bennett wrote “The Man of the Family” at age 86.
