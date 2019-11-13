It was single-digit temperatures in Vermont on Wednesday morning but David Bennett wasn’t going to be feeling that in the coming days. He was sitting in an airport waiting to catch a plane to Dallas to compete in a club pros’ tournament at Trinity Forest, home of the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
That’s just one of the stops Bennett, the general manager and director of golf at The Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury Center, will make over the coming months to try to keep his game in shape.
His ultimate goal is to qualify for the PGA Tour’s PGA Championship in May, a target he has been very close to before.
The top 20 finishers in the club pros’ national championships at Barton Creek (Austin, Texas) in April qualify for the PGA. The event will have 312 competitors and Bennett joined them as the No. 2 qualifier out of his section.
This will be Bennett’s fourth time at that tournament. He was nosed out of the last spot in the PGA Championship the last time when a co-competitor shot 30 on the final back nine.
In Vermont, Bennett has been a dominant force. Since returning four years ago from golf jobs in Mexico and California the Stowe, Vt., native has been the Vermont PGA chapter’s Player of the Year three times.
Bennett faces longer odds than most on the national stage, coming from a state with a six- to seven-month playing season, so he’s trying to get away once a month in the offseason to compete and work on his game.
“I feel like I’ve got a pretty good formula but anyway you look at it, it’s a blast,” Bennett said. “I still love the competitiveness of it and I’m still playing well.”
Bennett says he had his best Vermont season in 2019 even though he was not able to practice as much as in previous years.
Another obstacle Bennett must overcome is not being used to playing in 72-hole events. In general, Vermont club pros play one- or two-day events during the spring/summer season, with the exception being the Vermont Open or the VPGA Match Play Championships, so four straight days of high-pressure golf is a big barrier to cross physically and mentally.
Competitive golf is lower on Bennett’s priority list than it used to be but he still relishes the challenge. He has a demanding job and is raising three daughters (ages 10, 13 and 15) in South Burlington with wife Amy. He is also president of the Vermont PGA Chapter and a member of the New England PGA tournament committee.
On the other hand, it was freezing on Wednesday morning and Bennett was heading out of state to play golf. More than a handful of Vermonters would envy that position if only to go out and shoot 90.
The University of Connecticut golf season resumes Feb. 2 in Kissimmee, Florida, and Rutland’s Jared Nelson will be taking some momentum with him.
In his first fall season with the Huskies, the sophomore tied for team low scoring average in five events at 73.4. That tied the Siena transfer with his running buddy from Rutland Country Club, senior Drake Hull. Both played in every event this past fall.
A third Rutland member, freshman Logan Broyles, competed in one event for the Huskies. Broyles, Nelson and Hull were all coached at Rutland High School by Rich Alberti and Jonathan Brisbane, as was Huskies assistant coach Max Major.
Nelson’s 7-under par 65 was the Huskies’ low round of the fall season, when Nelson topped out in a tie for ninth in five events and had two top-10 finishes. Hull had one top-10 finish, a tie for fourth.
Hull, the defending three-time Vermont Amateur champion, faces a career decision this spring after he completes his college education.
Nelson and Hull have not done badly in match play either, teaming for back-to-back L.D. Pierce Invitational titles at Rutland in 2018 and 2019.
Major, meanwhile, is in the process of regaining his amateur status and looking forward to returning to the Pierce next August with another former pro, St. Johnsbury’s Alex Rainville, as his partner. They were roommates at Johnson & Wales/Miami and remain very good friends.
Major also plans to play in next July’s Vermont Amateur at Stowe. He finished second two years ago to Hull at the Country Club of Vermont after a riveting head-to-head shootout in the final round.
For now, Major is largely responsible for helping his former team mates develop as players and adults.
“We have a good time,” Major said. “The guys respect me a lot with what I’m doing with my career.
“The biggest thing is holding kids accountable, making sure they get their stuff done. It’s kind of more like a mentor than a coach.”
Major, who takes a big role in recruiting, says one day he hopes to head his own program.
For now, the UConn coaching staff is focused on the spring season and helping get a Huskies program that underperformed in the fall back on track.
Hull and Nelson will have a big stake in that.
Hull is still working on a change to round out his swing but managed to gut out a solid scoring average and continues to make progress.
Major says Nelson has settled in to a bigger competitive stage and put himself in a position to win late in the fall season.
“It was good to see him get acclimated,” Major said. “He’s taken the right steps and will have a bright future.”
Broyles is working hard to regain and polish the form he showed until suffering a wrist injury late in his high school career.
“Logan struggled all fall but he’s a good kid who is super coachable,” Major said. “We love him.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.