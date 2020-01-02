Two of the most reputable names in Northeast Modified racing will be part of the operations team for the inaugural Northeast Classic.
American-Canadian Tour and Pro All Stars Series officials announced Thursday that Ed Bennett and Greg Felton will oversee the Modified Open at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17 and April 18.
Bennett and Felton have been part of the regional Modified racing scene for decades. Both currently play major roles with the Tri-Track Open Modified Series. Bennett joined the series a year ago as a managing partner in charge of race day operations. He is also a longtime Modified car owner who has fielded rides for drivers such as Matt Hirschman, Jimmy Blewett, Chuck Hossfield and Erick Rudolph.
Felton was named Series Head of Race Tech for the Tri-Track Modifieds last February. Felton has been a successful Modified crew chief for decades, winning races and championships with Woody Pitkat, Kirk Alexander, Todd Szgedy and others. He transitioned to a race official in recent years and served as a technical advisor for MRS prior to joining TTOMS.
Bennett and Felton now bring their expertise to the Northeast Classic. The Modified Open will be a 50-lap event as part of a packed schedule at the “Magic Mile” that includes the season openers for the ACT Late Model Tour and PASS North Series as well as an open event for eight-cylinder Street Stocks.
“We’re excited that Ed and Greg have agreed to take the reins for the Modified Open,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “When Tom (Mayberry) and I were putting the Northeast Classic together, we knew getting the right people for the Modified portion was a must. Ed and Greg’s resumes speak for themselves. They’re doing great things with the Tri-Track Modifieds and they’ll do a great job for us at NHMS.”
PASS president Tom Mayberry is also looking forward to the April events and is confident in both Bennett and Felton
“To run a successful Modified event, you need people who understand Modifieds,” Mayberry added. “Cris and I are full-fendered guys, so we knew we had to find people for the Modified side that were in their element. Getting Ed and Greg on board was a priority for us, and we’re happy they’ll be part of the team putting on the first-ever Northeast Classic.”
Modified teams can contact Bennett at (732) 278-6200 and Felton at (413) 695-2272 with any questions or concerns.
The full Northeast Classic event schedule will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Open practice for all divisions is set for April 17. Qualifying and feature action will take place April 18. The rain date is April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.