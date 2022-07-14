There's something freeing about having nothing to lose. The Bennington 12-and-under Little League all-star team knows it's an underdog and is embracing the role.
Bennington entered Thursday's District 2 tournament elimination game with a winless record. Their tournament hopes were on life support, but this team had no intentions to let their opportunity die.
Fueled by a late comeback, third-seeded Bennington edged No. 2 Rutland 9-8 on Thursday at White Memorial Park.
The win advanced Bennington to the best-of-3 district championship series, where they take on undefeated Brattleboro.
"These guys never folded. They wanted to play all the time," said Bennington coach Zeb Miner. "They had a chance to have a summer off with a loss and not one person wanted that. They got us fired up as coaches.
"Last night's game was a true test of that. The subs came in and made plays."
That Wednesday round robin matchup ended in a similar way to the other three games before it, with Bennington dropping a competitive contest 11-7 due to a late Rutland rally.
It was Bennington doing the rallying on Thursday. Rutland took a 6-4 lead into the fifth inning, but Bennington put up a game-deciding five-run inning to push ahead for good.
Eli Miner led off the inning with a bunt single and Addison Dwyer followed with a walk.
Two batters later, Amarian Rivera put down a bunt that scored Eli Miner on a fielder's choice play at home and he eventually came around to score on a two-RBI single by Michael Seddon that also scored Talin Bartholdi. Seddon would score to cap off the inning, where five runs ended up scoring on just two hits.
Rutland is a resilient bunch and that showed in the bottom of the fifth, where RCLL had four hits and drove in two runs on RBI doubles by Brock Buffum and Gavin Sullivan.
Rutland had a chance to tie it on a double by Chase Boudreau, but a relay capped off by a great tag at home by Bartholdi kept Bennington ahead.
"(Talin) scoops up everything and he's a true leader," coach Miner said. "The kids look up to him and he's a humble kid."
Hunter Mattison came on to pitch the sixth with his team up one run and shut the door, making a nice play on a bunt to open the inning and facing just one batter over the minimum.
"Hunter is a gamer. If the pressure is on him, he'll battle his best to do that," coach Miner said.
Rutland had to battle back from an early 3-0 deficit coming to the plate in the third, but plated five runs to push ahead. Michael Laskevich, Collin Bridge and Oskar Ladabouche had RBI hits in a four-hit inning for RCLL.
Both sides scored a single run in the fourth inning.
Laskevich had three hits and two RBIs for Rutland. Parker Steady, who has been hitting the cover off the ball in the tournament, had a pair of hits and Chase Boudreau came off the bench with two doubles.
"We appreciate everything the boys did this year," said Rutland coach Dan Boudreau. "We had a little left in the tank and we just came up a little short, but the boys have played well all season. The coaching staff couldn't be more proud of them."
Every season, RCLL is taking another step forward. This year was another one of those steps for the program, winning their first two games in league history in 12U district tournament play.
"We've gone from a team that has not been competitive in this district tournament to a team that is earning wins," coach Boudreau said. "We play real solid defense and we have a good pipeline coming with a younger group of talent in the league."
"Hats off to Rutland, this was such a good game," coach Miner said. "We knew it would be a fun baseball game."
Bennington will take its Cinderella glass slippers to Brattleboro to take on powerhouse Brattleboro.
"We have nothing to lose," coach Miner said.
Good things happen when you have nothing to lose.
