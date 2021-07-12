The Bennington 12U Little League all-star team is not giving up its spot atop the District 2 mountain.
The 2019 district champions look every bit as strong, if not stronger, in 2021 and Saturday’s 13-0 win against Rutland in five innings at Whites Park continued to solidify their spot as the team to beat in southern Vermont.
Heading into Saturday’s contest, Bennington was unhittable – literally. The team hadn’t given up a hit in its first two games. Bennington won its first game earlier in the week with a no-hitter from Brody Smith, and in the second game, Carson Andrick threw a perfect game.
Rutland broke up that perfection in bottom of the first on Saturday with hard-hit single by No. 2 hitter Kyle Bigelow and it got another hit on a well-struck ball by first baseman Brady Niklasson in the second.
Rutland pitcher Gio Spallieri did a nice job of keeping the Bennington bats at bay for a bit, but it’s hard to keep them down for long.
Aiden Santarcangelo scored on a passed ball in the second inning, but Bennington was still hitless at the time.
The bats woke up in a major way in the third. On the back of five hits, Bennington scored four runs, the amount it would also score in the fourth and fifth to win the game by mercy rule.
Talin Bartholdi led off the third with a walk, before Hudson Burnell and Rowan Behan singled to load the bases. Andrick came up next and almost hit a grand slam, but it hooked foul.
Batholdi came into score on a passed ball, before Santarcangelo doubled to scored Burnell and Behan. A single by Aiden Lacasse plated Santarcangelo in the next at-bat.
Rutland catcher Evan Ferguson did a great job to throw out a stealing Lacasse to get the inning’s second out and Spallieri got Bennington pitcher Seth Greenslet to ground out to end the inning.
Bennington’s bats remained hot in the fourth with an sac fly RBI from Andrick, another RBI double from Santarcangelo and a RBI single by Lacasse.
Bennington put the game away in the fifth with an RBI triple by Andrick and a home run over the center field fence by Greenslet.
Greenslet was strong all day on the hill for Bennington, allowing just the two hits and a walk, along with four strikeouts.
Spallieri struck out four in three innings of work for Rutland.
“These kids want to compete,” said Rutland coach Walt Manney. “They have a lot of ball to play to get to where we’re going to compete on a wide scale, but other than that, they played great. It’s all about not hanging your head.”
Bennington also shut out Brattleboro on Sunday and is locked into the No. 1 seed in the knockout stage of the tournament.
Rutland 11U drops two
The Rutland 11U Little League all-star team lost two games over the weekend to Brattleboro in the District 2 tournament.
Brattleboro took a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-5 tournament with 7-4 win Saturday and 12-0 win Sunday.
On Saturday, Rutland had a 4-2 lead, but Brattleboro plated five in the fourth.
Ronan Duffy and Carter Robilotto had three singles apiece for Rutland in the losing effort. Briar Cutting had three hits for Brattleboro.
On Sunday, Brattleboro jumped out with four runs in the first and continued to add on from there.
“The game got away from us. The kids are not used to playing back-to-back days and we’re still learning,” said League President Mike Robilotto, who is also an assistant coach on the 11U team.
Cutting had four hits and Senji Kimura doubled twice. Kimura also threw a complete game on the mound for Brattleboro.
Brattleboro can clinch the district championship on Tuesday if it beats Rutland in their 5:30 p.m. game in Brattleboro. If Rutland wins, there will be a tournament-deciding Game 5.
